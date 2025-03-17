1 . A.R. Murugadoss

A.R. Murugadoss, known for action-packed blockbusters like Ghajini and Holiday, has already made his mark in Bollywood. His directorial prowess has attracted top stars, and now, he is teaming up with Salman Khan for Sikander, set for an Eid 2025 release. This collaboration cements his stronghold in Bollywood.