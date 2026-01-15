FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026, IMDb reveals list

IMDb reveals the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Shah Rukh Khan’s movie tops the list, followed by Ramayana Part 1, Spirit, Toxic, Alpha, and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 15, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

1.King (Hindi)

King (Hindi)
1

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller King tops IMDb’s list, making it the most anticipated Indian film of 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks SRK’s return after nearly three years.

2.Ramayana Part 1 (Hindi)

Ramayana Part 1 (Hindi)
2

Taking the second spot is Ramayana Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash in a key role, the film promises grand visuals and a larger-than-life retelling of the epic.

3.Jana Nayagan (Tamil)

Jana Nayagan (Tamil)
3

At number three is Jana Nayagan, a political drama helmed by H. Vinoth. The film has drawn huge attention as it is widely believed to be actor Vijay’s final film before fully stepping into politics, making it a significant release for Tamil cinema.

4.Spirit (Telugu)

Spirit (Telugu)
4

Prabhas-starrer Spirit ranks fourth on the list. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is expected to be intense and emotionally driven.

5.Toxic (Kannada)

Toxic (Kannada)
5

Featuring Yash, Toxic is a dark and unconventional film directed by Geetu Mohandas. After the global success of KGF, fans are eager to see Yash in a fresh and bold avatar, making this one of the most talked-about Kannada films.

6.Battle of Galwan (Hindi)

Battle of Galwan (Hindi)
6

Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan is a film inspired by real-life military events. With patriotic themes and large-scale action, the movie is expected to strike a strong emotional chord with audiences.

7.Alpha (Hindi)

Alpha (Hindi)
7

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Following the success of previous spy films, this high-octane thriller has generated excitement for placing a female lead at the centre.

8.Dhurandhar 2 (Hindi)

Dhurandhar 2 (Hindi)
8

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2 continues a popular franchise, promising bigger stakes and a stronger narrative, keeping fans eager for its 2026 release.

9.Border 2 (Hindi)

Border 2 (Hindi)
9

Sunny Deol returns in Border 2, the sequel to the iconic war film. Nostalgia combined with modern filmmaking has made this sequel highly anticipated.

10.LIK: Love Insurance Kompany (Tamil)

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany (Tamil)
10

Rounding off the list is LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, a romantic comedy directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, expected to appeal strongly to younger audiences.

