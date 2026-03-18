Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics

4 . Why she received the Award

4

The KISS Humanitarian Award recognised Nita Ambani for her extraordinary contributions to humanitarian service and community empowerment. Through her initiatives with the Reliance Foundation, she has positively impacted countless lives, especially in underserved and rural communities across India.

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