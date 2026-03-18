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Senior Quality Engineer Sandeep Reddy Koppula explains rigorous quality engineering behind implantable medical devices

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Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral

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Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics

Nita Ambani was recently honoured in Bhubaneswar with the KISS Humanitarian Award, where she made a graceful appearance in a simple yet elegant silk saree, reflecting her timeless style and poise.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 18, 2026, 09:44 AM IST

1.Nita Ambani honoured in Odisha

Nita Ambani honoured in Odisha
1

Nita Ambani was honoured with the KISS Humanitarian Award in Bhubaneswar. She received this recognition for her impactful contributions to education, healthcare, sports and rural development through the Reliance Foundation, reflecting her continued commitment to social upliftment.

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2.What Nita Ambani wore

What Nita Ambani wore
2

Nita Ambani wore a simple yet elegant deep maroon silk saree that beautifully balanced tradition and sophistication. The saree featured intricate beige block patterns inspired by nature, complemented by a contrasting green border. She paired it with a matching maroon blouse with green detailing, draping the pallu gracefully and styling the pleats neatly to complete her refined look.

3.Minimal accessories

Minimal accessories
3

Keeping her look understated, Nita Ambani opted for minimal yet striking accessories, including ruby and diamond earrings, a statement ring and green bangles paired with a gold beaded necklace. Her look was completed with a sleek bun adorned with flowers and soft, elegant makeup, enhancing her natural grace.

4.Why she received the Award

Why she received the Award
4

The KISS Humanitarian Award recognised Nita Ambani for her extraordinary contributions to humanitarian service and community empowerment. Through her initiatives with the Reliance Foundation, she has positively impacted countless lives, especially in underserved and rural communities across India.

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5.A legacy of philanthropy

A legacy of philanthropy
5

As the founder of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani continues to lead transformative efforts focused on uplifting society. Her work reflects a deep commitment to empowering future generations, preserving culture and creating sustainable change through meaningful initiatives.

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