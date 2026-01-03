FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics

The Ambani family’s visit to Somnath Temple marked a peaceful and spiritual start to the year. Nita Ambani’s graceful traditional look, along with Mukesh and Anant Ambani’s simple attire, reflected devotion, tradition and family unity.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 03, 2026, 10:18 AM IST

1.The Ambani Family at Somnath Temple

The Ambani Family at Somnath Temple
1

Nita Ambani, her husband Mukesh Ambani, and their son Anant Ambani went to the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. They went there to offer prayers and customarily begin the new year.

2.Nita in Different Outfit

Nita in Different Outfit
2

Nita typically dons sarees, but this time she wore a colourful dupatta and a pink Patola suit with golden accents. She had a lovely, refined appearance. She was wearing a purple Patola dupatta, matching pants and a bright pink top. The attire was fashionable but traditional.

3.What Mukesh and Anant Wore

What Mukesh and Anant Wore
3

Mukesh Ambani was dressed in a white vest and a kurta. In a blue kurta-pyjama, Anant Ambani looked dapper. At the temple, all three appeared elegant and respectful.

4.They Offered Prayers at the Temple

They Offered Prayers at the Temple
4

Together, the Ambani family prayed at the Somnath Temple. At the beginning of the new year, they fervently participated in the pooja and prayed for blessings for health, happiness and peace.

5.A Peaceful Family Moment at the Temple

A Peaceful Family Moment at the Temple
5

At the temple, the Ambani family was spotted having a serene moment together. As they stood together in prayer, their visit demonstrated unity, faith and reverence for tradition.

