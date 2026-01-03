Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics

4 . They Offered Prayers at the Temple

4

Together, the Ambani family prayed at the Somnath Temple. At the beginning of the new year, they fervently participated in the pooja and prayed for blessings for health, happiness and peace.

Also read: From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025