Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 03, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
1.The Ambani Family at Somnath Temple
Nita Ambani, her husband Mukesh Ambani, and their son Anant Ambani went to the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. They went there to offer prayers and customarily begin the new year.
2.Nita in Different Outfit
Nita typically dons sarees, but this time she wore a colourful dupatta and a pink Patola suit with golden accents. She had a lovely, refined appearance. She was wearing a purple Patola dupatta, matching pants and a bright pink top. The attire was fashionable but traditional.
3.What Mukesh and Anant Wore
Mukesh Ambani was dressed in a white vest and a kurta. In a blue kurta-pyjama, Anant Ambani looked dapper. At the temple, all three appeared elegant and respectful.
4.They Offered Prayers at the Temple
Together, the Ambani family prayed at the Somnath Temple. At the beginning of the new year, they fervently participated in the pooja and prayed for blessings for health, happiness and peace.
5.A Peaceful Family Moment at the Temple
At the temple, the Ambani family was spotted having a serene moment together. As they stood together in prayer, their visit demonstrated unity, faith and reverence for tradition.