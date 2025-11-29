FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

The Ambani ladies wowed in elegant ivory traditional outfits at the 2025 Global Peace Honours.

Anshika Pandey | Nov 29, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

1.Nita Ambani’s look

Nita Ambani’s look
1

Nita Ambani wore an ivory saree by designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, which has delicate embroidery and a matching blouse. She accessorised with a potli bag, earrings, bangles, and a diamond necklace. She accessorised her look with a red bindi and gentle makeup, and her hair was arranged in a straightforward bun with flowers. Nita had a timeless, elegant, and graceful appearance.  

