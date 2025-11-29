Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

DGCA's BIG move amid Airbus software update alert, grounds THESE aircrafts
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Nov 29, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
1.Nita Ambani’s look
Nita Ambani wore an ivory saree by designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, which has delicate embroidery and a matching blouse. She accessorised with a potli bag, earrings, bangles, and a diamond necklace. She accessorised her look with a red bindi and gentle makeup, and her hair was arranged in a straightforward bun with flowers. Nita had a timeless, elegant, and graceful appearance.
2.Eldest daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta’s look
Shloka Mehta chose an ivory organza saree decorated with subtle embroidery and sequins. She wore light makeup and a few accessories, allowing the saree to take centre stage. She had a timeless and modest beauty thanks to the soft waves in her hair. The designer has not been officially confirmed, but there is speculation that the saree was designed by Manish Malhotra.
3.Radhika Merchant’s look
Radhika Merchant opted for an ivory lehenga set with elegant embroidery. She wore a dupatta, a matching blouse (choli), and a flared skirt. She created a sophisticated yet festive appearance by finishing her look with light accessories and subtle makeup. The designer has not been officially confirmed, but there is speculation that the outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra.
4.Why their look stood out
All three Ambani ladies wore ivory outfits, creating a coordinated and elegant appearance. They made a lasting impression at the event with their elegant, timeless, and sophisticated style, which included soft makeup, minimal jewellery, and traditional clothing with contemporary touches.
5.Fashion inspiration from the Ambani ladies
The Ambani women, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant, demonstrated how sophisticated and contemporary traditional Indian clothing can be. Anyone searching for elegant and sophisticated fashion ideas can be inspired by their well-coordinated ivory ensembles, understated jewellery, and delicate makeup.