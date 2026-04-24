Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 24, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
1.Nita Ambani Gifts Brooch to Chef Vikas Khanna:
A heartwarming moment between Nita Ambani and Vikas Khanna has gone viral. During their interaction, Nita Ambani gifted the celebrated chef a special brooch, marking his inclusion in the TIME100 list of 2026. The gesture highlighted pride in Indian artistry and culture.
2.Where she gifted?
The moment took place in New York during the TIME100 Summit. As Vikas Khanna prepared for the TIME100 ceremony, the interaction between the two Indian icons stood out as a proud cultural exchange on a global stage.
3.Brooch design:
The brooch gifted by Nita Ambani was beautifully crafted in the shape of a peacock, India’s national bird. It came from her initiative, Swadesh, which promotes traditional Indian craftsmanship. The intricate design symbolised heritage, elegance and the richness of Indian art.
4.Brooch price:
While the exact price of the brooch gifted by Nita Ambani to Vikas Khanna has not been officially revealed, similar handcrafted pieces from the Swadesh initiative are estimated to range Rs 3 lakh, depending on the craftsmanship and materials used. However, the brooch’s true worth lies in its intricate design, artisanal effort, and cultural significance rather than just its monetary value.
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5.A symbol of culture and pride:
More than just an accessory, the peacock brooch reflected India’s cultural identity on a global platform. Wearing it at the TIME100 event, Vikas Khanna described it as a tribute to generations of artisans and traditions turning heritage into a modern symbol of pride and sustainability.