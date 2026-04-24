Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

4 . Brooch price:

4

While the exact price of the brooch gifted by Nita Ambani to Vikas Khanna has not been officially revealed, similar handcrafted pieces from the Swadesh initiative are estimated to range Rs 3 lakh, depending on the craftsmanship and materials used. However, the brooch’s true worth lies in its intricate design, artisanal effort, and cultural significance rather than just its monetary value.

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