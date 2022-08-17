Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's romantic photos from Spain go viral

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are having a great time in Spain. The couple looks adorable in the photos that are going viral.

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples. Vignesh, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared his honeymoon photos from Spain. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “No Pain … No Spain #WorkHard #Travel and again get ready to #WorkHard to travel again. This vaca feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic! It feels sooo different to be out in another country after a long time!! And it’s refreshing and rejuvenating maxxxxxx !!!”

He added, “Saving a good sum of my money only for travelling, eating, and listening to music around the globe.”

Take a look: