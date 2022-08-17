Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's romantic photos from Spain go viral

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are having a great time in Spain. The couple looks adorable in the photos that are going viral.
Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples. Vignesh, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared his honeymoon photos from Spain. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “No Pain … No Spain #WorkHard #Travel and again get ready to #WorkHard to travel again. This vaca feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic! It feels sooo different to be out in another country after a long time!! And it’s refreshing and rejuvenating maxxxxxx !!!”
He added, “Saving a good sum of my money only for travelling, eating, and listening to music around the globe.”
Take a look:
1. The wedding
Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 9, 2022, at a private resort in Mahabalipuram.
2. Love for each other
Vignesh and Nayanthara have always been vocal about their love for each other. They often share photos and videos on social media
3. In Spain
The couple can be seen giving us major goals from Spain, their romantic photos are going viral on social media.
4. Went to Tirupati Temple to seek the blessings
After getting married, the duo went to Tirupati Temple to seek the blessings of the lord. Later, it was found that the duo has violated temple rules. According to Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board, Narasimha Kishore, the actress was seen wearing footwear in Mada Streets. He mentioned that the newlyweds violated the rules as they brought private photographers with them.
5. Issued apology
Vignesh Shivan has sent an apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board that explained their side.
6. Independence Day
The couple celebrated Independence Day in Sapin, they can be seen posing with Indian national flag.