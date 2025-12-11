New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini Chanel bag; See pics
Goa Nightclub Fire: Government bans fireworks at THESE places in North Goa days after tragedy claims 25 lives; Here's all you need to know
BIG move by IndiGo: After mass cancellation, airline announces travel vouchers worth Rs..., for passengers who…
Hrithik Roshan in damage control mode? Hours after comments on 'politics' of Dhurandhar, actor heaps praises on Ranveer Singh's film: 'Bloody mad...'
UPSC NDA 1 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Registration for 394 posts begins at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here
US-Pakistan arms deal: Donald Trump clears sale of F-16 fighter jets to Islamabad amid stringent measures against India
Big LOSS to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: BCCI likely to cut their salaries by Rs 2 crore due to...
Warner Music India and Rthyms.Life forms partnership to take India's music to next level
After Donald Trump's 100% tariff move, THIS country imposes hefty tariffs on India, China, other Asian countries
Watch! Huge embarrassment for Pakistan: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's car searched for 'explosives', details here
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 11, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
1.Nice to Not Meet You
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: Episode 11 on December 8, Episode 12 on December 9
Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama
Description: Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon headline this chaotic rom-com about a veteran action star secretly dreaming of becoming a romantic lead. His life turns upside down when he crosses paths with a journalist demoted after an investigation goes wrong.
2.Dynamite Kiss
Where to Watch: Netflix, Viki
Release Date: Episode 9 on December 10, Episode 10 on December 11
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Description: Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin bring explosive chemistry to this rom-com, where a woman pretending to be a mother ends up in a messy office romance. A single kiss from the past creates a chaotic love rectangle.
3.Taxi Driver 3
Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: Episode 7 on December 12, Episode 8 on December 13
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
Description: Lee Je Hoon returns as the iconic vigilante taxi driver delivering justice to those failed by the law. This season introduces a new villain tied to global human trafficking.
4.Moon River
Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: Episode 11 on December 12, Episode 12 on December 13
Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Romance
Description: Kang Tae Oh and Kim Sejeong star in this magical sageuk where a crown prince and a mysterious peddler switch bodies and face political danger. A touching romance grows against a backdrop of revenge and destiny.
5.Surely Tomorrow
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: Episode 3 on December 13, Episode 4 on December 14
Genre: Romance, Drama
Description: Park Seo Joon’s comeback as a romantic lead follows two ex-lovers who reconnect years later through scandal and heartbreak, only to rediscover their buried feelings.
6.Pro Bono
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: Episode 3 on December 13, Episode 4 on December 14
Genre: Legal, Comedy, Drama
Description: A materialistic judge becomes a reluctant public lawyer. As he works through cases that bring no profit, he learns life lessons and slowly grows as a person.
7.Our Golden Days
Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: Episode 37 on December 13, Episode 38 on December 14
Genre: Family, Romance, Drama
Description: A warm-hearted family drama about the Lee family, who learn to appreciate one another as they confront generational struggles, personal dreams, and unexpected love.