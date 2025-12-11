FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT

New K-drama releases this week (December 8–14, 2025): Catch the latest romantic comedies, thrillers, and fantasy dramas streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 11, 2025, 02:22 PM IST

1.Nice to Not Meet You

Nice to Not Meet You
1

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: Episode 11 on December 8, Episode 12 on December 9

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Description: Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon headline this chaotic rom-com about a veteran action star secretly dreaming of becoming a romantic lead. His life turns upside down when he crosses paths with a journalist demoted after an investigation goes wrong.

2.Dynamite Kiss

Dynamite Kiss
2

Where to Watch: Netflix, Viki

Release Date: Episode 9 on December 10, Episode 10 on December 11

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Description: Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin bring explosive chemistry to this rom-com, where a woman pretending to be a mother ends up in a messy office romance. A single kiss from the past creates a chaotic love rectangle.

3.Taxi Driver 3

Taxi Driver 3
3

Where to Watch: Viki

Release Date: Episode 7 on December 12, Episode 8 on December 13

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Description: Lee Je Hoon returns as the iconic vigilante taxi driver delivering justice to those failed by the law. This season introduces a new villain tied to global human trafficking.

4.Moon River

Moon River
4

Where to Watch: Viki

Release Date: Episode 11 on December 12, Episode 12 on December 13

Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Romance

Description: Kang Tae Oh and Kim Sejeong star in this magical sageuk where a crown prince and a mysterious peddler switch bodies and face political danger. A touching romance grows against a backdrop of revenge and destiny.

5.Surely Tomorrow

Surely Tomorrow
5

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: Episode 3 on December 13, Episode 4 on December 14

Genre: Romance, Drama

Description: Park Seo Joon’s comeback as a romantic lead follows two ex-lovers who reconnect years later through scandal and heartbreak, only to rediscover their buried feelings.

6.Pro Bono

Pro Bono
6

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: Episode 3 on December 13, Episode 4 on December 14

Genre: Legal, Comedy, Drama

Description: A materialistic judge becomes a reluctant public lawyer. As he works through cases that bring no profit, he learns life lessons and slowly grows as a person.

7.Our Golden Days

Our Golden Days
7

Where to Watch: Viki

Release Date: Episode 37 on December 13, Episode 38 on December 14

Genre: Family, Romance, Drama

Description: A warm-hearted family drama about the Lee family, who learn to appreciate one another as they confront generational struggles, personal dreams, and unexpected love.

Read More
