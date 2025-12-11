New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT

1 . Nice to Not Meet You

1

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: Episode 11 on December 8, Episode 12 on December 9

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Description: Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon headline this chaotic rom-com about a veteran action star secretly dreaming of becoming a romantic lead. His life turns upside down when he crosses paths with a journalist demoted after an investigation goes wrong.