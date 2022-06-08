Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: A look at couple's love story

As Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage takes place on June 9, here's a look at their love story.
Nayanthara, one of the most popular leading ladies in South Indian cinema, and filmmaker-lyricist Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Their wedding will be a private affair and attended by their family members and close friends. As the film fraternity and their fans await their marriage ceremony, here's a look at their love story. (All images: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)
1. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: How it all began
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met for the first time during the narration of the director's second film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. The couple instantly bonded with each other and fell in love during the filming.
2. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: First appearance as a couple
Nayanthara and Vignesh's first appearance as a couple came in 2016 when the duo attended the 5th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) where they both won the Best Director and Best Actress awards.
3. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Couple's lovely photos
Nayanthara, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan is not on social media, but Vignesh Shivan keeps sharing their adorable photos on his Instagram account.
4. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Secret engagement
In March 2021, Vignesh dropped a picture on social media in which Nayanthara was seen with a ring in his hand, and later in August, the actress confirmed her engagement news while promoting her film Netrikann.
5. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Rumours about the marriage
The wedding rumours began when the duo was photographed at Kaligambal temple in Chennai in March 2022. It seems that they went there to seek blessings for their film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal released in April.
6. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Filmmaker makes it official
On June 7, Vignesh announced their wedding at a press conference in Chennai and even added that they will share their marriage photos in the afternoon of June 9 and meet with the media on June 11.