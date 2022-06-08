Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: A look at couple's love story

Nayanthara, one of the most popular leading ladies in South Indian cinema, and filmmaker-lyricist Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Their wedding will be a private affair and attended by their family members and close friends. As the film fraternity and their fans await their marriage ceremony, here's a look at their love story. (All images: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)