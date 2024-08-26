A look at educational qualification of South actresses
Education is a crucial part of our lives, as it not only makes us smarter but also keeps us informed about the world around us. Today, let's take a look at the educational qualifications of some popular South Indian actresses.
1. Nayanthara
Nayanthara holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla, Kerala.
2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai and later pursued a degree in Commerce at Stella Maris College, Chennai.
3. Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.
4. Trisha
Trisha completed her schooling at Sacred Heart Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.
5. Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal holds a Bachelor of Mass Media degree with a specialisation in Advertising and Marketing from K.C. College, Mumbai.
6. Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah completed her schooling at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai, and later pursued a degree in Arts through distance learning from the National College, Mumbai.
7. Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a degree in Fashion Design from Pearl Academy, Chennai.
8. Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi completed her MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. She is also a trained dancer and pursued her passion for dance alongside her medical studies.
9. Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan studied at Lady Andal School in Chennai and later attended St. Andrew’s College in Mumbai, where she pursued a degree in Psychology. She also attended the Musicians Institute in California to study music.
10. Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature from M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Bangalore.