Educational qualification of South actresses

A look at educational qualification of South actresses

  • Aug 26, 2024, 01:03 PM IST

Education is a crucial part of our lives, as it not only makes us smarter but also keeps us informed about the world around us. Today, let's take a look at the educational qualifications of some popular South Indian actresses.

 

1. Nayanthara

Nayanthara
1/10

Nayanthara holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla, Kerala.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
2/10

Samantha completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai and later pursued a degree in Commerce at Stella Maris College, Chennai.

3. Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty
3/10

Anushka Shetty holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.

4. Trisha

Trisha
4/10

Trisha completed her schooling at Sacred Heart Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.

 

5. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal
5/10

Kajal Aggarwal holds a Bachelor of Mass Media degree with a specialisation in Advertising and Marketing from K.C. College, Mumbai.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia
6/10

Tamannaah completed her schooling at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai, and later pursued a degree in Arts through distance learning from the National College, Mumbai.

7. Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh
7/10

Keerthy Suresh completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a degree in Fashion Design from Pearl Academy, Chennai.

8. Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi
8/10

Sai Pallavi completed her MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. She is also a trained dancer and pursued her passion for dance alongside her medical studies.

9. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan
9/10

Shruti Haasan studied at Lady Andal School in Chennai and later attended St. Andrew’s College in Mumbai, where she pursued a degree in Psychology. She also attended the Musicians Institute in California to study music.

10. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna
10/10

Rashmika Mandanna holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature from M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Bangalore.

