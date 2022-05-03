Natasha Poonawalla steals Met Gala 2022 in Sabyasachi saree with metallic bustier

Natasha Poonawalla mesmerised everyone in Sabyasachi saree with a metallic bustier at Met Gala 2022.
Natasha Poonawalla stunned everyone when she appeared at Met Gala 2022 in a Sabyasachi saree with a metallic bustier. She was looking mesmerising at the red carpet, her photos are now going viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Natasha Poonawalla in Sabyasachi saree
Natasha Poonawalla looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi saree. Sharing the details about the outfit, Sabyasachi mentioned, “For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.” (Image credit: Sabyasachi/Instagram)
2. Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala
Natasha Poonawalla looked gorgeous in her outfit and stunned everyone when she appeared at Met Gala. (Image credit: Sabyasachi/Instagram)
3. Natasha Poonawalla's jewellery
Natasha Poonawalla was wearing beautiful jewellery designed by Sabyasachi. According to the official page of Sabyasachi, "The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones." (Image credit: Sabyasachi/Instagram)
4. Natasha Poonawalla in black gown
Earlier, Natasha Poonawalla dropped her sizzling photos on a black gown. (Image credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram)
5. Natasha Poonawalla looks like a princess
Sharing her photos, Natasha Poonawalla wrote, “a whole lot of dress n my heart on my sleeve for the Princes trust have always admired and supported the work of Prince Charles and the trust the create equal opportunities for the less fortunate. It doesn’t matter where you come from with the right support and perseverance everything is possible.” (Image credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram)