Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 39 on February 18. Here are five of the famous films starring the late actor.
Tollywood actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna breathed his last on Saturday, February night, at Bengaluru's Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, where he was admitted on January 27 after he collapsed during a padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Andhra Pradesh. He was 39 and would have turned a year older four days later.
Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife Alekhya Reddy and a daughter. He was the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor, and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. He was the cousin of Junior NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, here are five of his famous films.
1. Okato Number Kurraadu
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna marked his debut in the 2002 Telugu romantic drama film Okato Number Kurraadu directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy.
2. Bhadradri Ramudu
In 2004, Taraka Ratna starred in the Telugu action comedy Bhadradri Ramudu. It was directed by Suresh Krissna and starred Radhika as the leading lady.
3. Amaravathi
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna acted in the 2009 Telugu action-thriller Amaravathi directed by Ravi Babu. The actor won the Nandi Award for Best Villain for this movie.
4. Nandeeswarudu
Taraka Ratna headlined the 2012 Telugu action-film Nandeeswarudu, which also starred the veteran Jagapathi Babu. It was directed by Anji Sreenu Yarajala.
5. Raja Cheyyi Vesthe
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna played the antagonist Manik in the 2016 Telugu action-thriller film Raja Cheyyi Vesthe helmed by the debutant director Pradeep.