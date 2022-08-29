Search icon
Nagarjuna birthday: Ahead of Brahmastra release, here's a look at Bollywood films the actor has starred in

Take a look at Hindi movies Nagarjuna starred in.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 29, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, also known by his stage name Nagarjuna, is an Indian actor, producer, television host, and entrepreneur. In addition to a few films in Hindi and Tamil, Nagarjuna has appeared in over 100 films, most of them are in the Telugu language.

1. Brahmastra

Brahmastra
1/6

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji unveiled the first look of South superstar Nagarjuna in his next film Brahmastra. The actor is depicted in the role of Anish, an artist, on the poster. The movie is undoubtedly the most anticipated even if it hasn't yet been released.

2. Shiva (1990)

Shiva (1990)
2/6

He perfectly fit the part of an college student who unexpectedly becomes a bhai.

3. Khuda Gawah (1992)

Khuda Gawah (1992)
3/6

In 1992, Mukul S. Anand wrote and directed the epic drama film Khuda Gawah. Key characters are played by Amitabh Bachchan, Kiran Kumar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Nagarjuna, Sridevi, and Danny Denzongpa.

4. Criminal (1995)

Criminal (1995)
4/6

It was a remake of The Fugitive, a popular American movie (1993). Full-page wanted advertising by Mahesh Bhatt in prestigious publications sparked a debate.

5. Zakhm (1998)

Zakhm (1998)
5/6

It was a delicate representation of interreligious love and contained traces of Mahesh Bhatt's personal life.

6. LOC Kargil (2003)

LOC Kargil (2003)
6/6

Nagarjuna performed the role of Major Padmapani Acharya of the 2 Rajputana Rifles, who bravely gave his life to preserve his nation's honour.

