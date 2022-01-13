From Naga Chaitanya to Rashmika Mandanna, South stars making their Bollywood debut in 2022

From Naga Chaitanya to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here's a look at the South stars making their Bollywood debut in 2022.
Since the 'Baahubali' phenomenon hit the nation, we have seen multiple pan-Indian films being made and announced. These films have actors, directors, and technicians from Hindi and South Indian industries collaborating together to achieve success at the box office. Today, we take a look at some South stars who will be making their Bollywood debut in 2022. (All images: File photo)
1. Naga Chaitanya
Son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya himself is an established actor down south. Fondly referred to as Chay, he shares screen space with Aamir Khan in the much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Oscar-winning Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. As per the recent report, the makers are planning to increase scenes between Aamir and Chaitanya seeing their camaraderie in the first cut of the film. The Advait Chandan directorial is scheduled to release on 14 April 2022, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi.
2. Vijay Deverakonda
Hindi cinema lovers became aware of the stardom of Vijay Deverakonda when 'Kabir Singh' became a blockbuster hit. The Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani film was the remake of 'Arjun Reddy' that featured Vijay Deverakonda in one of his finest career performances. The actor will make his Bollywood debut with sports drama 'Liger' scheduled to hit the screens on 25 August 2022. Ananya Panday stars as the leading heroine in the film backed by Dharma Productions. Legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson also makes his debut in the Indian cinema with 'Liger'.
3. Rashmika Mandanna
Currently basking in the success of her latest film 'Pushpa', Rashmika Mandanna will be making his Hindi film debut in 2022 with two films - 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' in which she will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The former film is a spy thriller that releases on 13 May 2022, the latter is a family drama in which Big B and Neena Gupta portray Rashmika's parents.
4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
South sensation Samantha already made her mark in Bollywood with her OTT debut in 202 as the Sri Lankan rebel in the second season of the spy thriller series 'The Family Man'. Her powerful, restrained act was the highlight of the series headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent roundtable interview, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she has offered a Hindi film to Samantha under her production banner 'Outsider Films' which the 'Pink' actress launched in 2021. We can soon expect the announcement for the same and hopefully, the film releases in 2022 itself.
5. Vijay Sethupati
Considered one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, Vijay Sethupati will be seen in two Hindi films in 2022. His most exciting project is Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' in which the 'Super Deluxe' actor will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is touted to be another delicious thriller on the lines of Raghavan's previous films such as 'Andhadhun' and 'Badlapur'. Referred by fans and media as 'Makkal Selvan', meaning 'People's Treasure', Sethupati's second Hindi film set to release this year is 'Mumbaikar', which is the remake of the 2017 Tamil drama 'Maanagaram'.
6. Nayanthara
Nayanthara is among the most successful stars in South Indian cinema. She is making her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in an untitled Atlee's film. Though it hasn't been officially announced, there have been several media reports claiming that the film is inspired by Netflix's global hit series 'Money Heist'. Winning five Filmfare Awards South for Best Actress, Nayanthara's Hindi film debut is keenly awaited.