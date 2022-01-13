From Naga Chaitanya to Rashmika Mandanna, South stars making their Bollywood debut in 2022

4/6

South sensation Samantha already made her mark in Bollywood with her OTT debut in 202 as the Sri Lankan rebel in the second season of the spy thriller series 'The Family Man'. Her powerful, restrained act was the highlight of the series headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent roundtable interview, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she has offered a Hindi film to Samantha under her production banner 'Outsider Films' which the 'Pink' actress launched in 2021. We can soon expect the announcement for the same and hopefully, the film releases in 2022 itself.