6 . The jewellery and makeup for that vintage look

A delicate vintage silver brooch adorned the center of the chest, adding a subtle touch of sparkle. Long black velvet gloves complemented the ensemble, enhancing its old Hollywood glamour. To maintain the focus on the vintage couture, Janhvi kept her accessories minimal, opting for classic diamond stud earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, structured bun, and she completed the look with bold winged eyeliner, giving the ensemble a polished and emotive finish.