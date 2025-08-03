Twitter
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

These recent Bollywood horror-comedies blend supernatural thrills with laugh-out-loud moments. From haunted towns to vengeful spirits, these films are a perfect mix of chills and chuckles. Get ready to binge the best of desi horror with a twist of humour.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

1.Stree 2

Stree 2
1

Set in the eerie town of Chanderi, Stree 2 brings back Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to fight a new threat. With its signature mix of scares, satire, and social commentary, it was a solid sequel fans were waiting for.

 

2.Munjya

Munjya
2

Part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, Munjya is rooted in Maharashtrian folklore. A young man is haunted by a spirit obsessed with marriage, leading to a series of spooky yet hilarious events. It’s a perfect blend of tradition and modern storytelling.

3.Kakuda

Kakuda
3

In a cursed village where people are haunted at exactly 7:15 PM, three quirky characters, played by Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem, team up to solve the mystery. It’s a fast-paced ride full of wit and supernatural antics.

4.Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
4

Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba in the third part of the popular franchise. This time, he faces a new spirit and deeper secrets in a spooky Kolkata palace. The film blends suspense, comedy, and nostalgia with a modern twist.

5.Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot
5

Starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, this film follows two ghostbusters who team up with a friendly spirit. With its zany humour, wild visuals, and quirky dialogues, Phone Bhoot offers a fresh take on ghost stories.

 

6.Bhediya

Bhediya
6

When Varun Dhawan’s character transforms into a werewolf after a forest incident, chaos and comedy ensues. Set in Arunachal Pradesh, the film combines sharp VFX, witty writing, and folklore in a unique creature comedy format.

7.Roohi

Roohi
7

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, this film tells the story of a possessed bride and the men caught in her chaotic world. Though darker than others, Roohi still delivers moments of levity and absurdity that define horror-comedy.

