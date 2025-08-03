Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
1.Stree 2
Set in the eerie town of Chanderi, Stree 2 brings back Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to fight a new threat. With its signature mix of scares, satire, and social commentary, it was a solid sequel fans were waiting for.
2.Munjya
Part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, Munjya is rooted in Maharashtrian folklore. A young man is haunted by a spirit obsessed with marriage, leading to a series of spooky yet hilarious events. It’s a perfect blend of tradition and modern storytelling.
3.Kakuda
In a cursed village where people are haunted at exactly 7:15 PM, three quirky characters, played by Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem, team up to solve the mystery. It’s a fast-paced ride full of wit and supernatural antics.
4.Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba in the third part of the popular franchise. This time, he faces a new spirit and deeper secrets in a spooky Kolkata palace. The film blends suspense, comedy, and nostalgia with a modern twist.
5.Phone Bhoot
Starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, this film follows two ghostbusters who team up with a friendly spirit. With its zany humour, wild visuals, and quirky dialogues, Phone Bhoot offers a fresh take on ghost stories.
6.Bhediya
When Varun Dhawan’s character transforms into a werewolf after a forest incident, chaos and comedy ensues. Set in Arunachal Pradesh, the film combines sharp VFX, witty writing, and folklore in a unique creature comedy format.
7.Roohi
Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, this film tells the story of a possessed bride and the men caught in her chaotic world. Though darker than others, Roohi still delivers moments of levity and absurdity that define horror-comedy.