Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics

Radhika Merchant attended her friends’ wedding in Jamnagar, Gujarat, looking stunning as a bridesmaid. She wore a bright rani pink lehenga and enjoyed the wedding celebrations with her husband Anant Ambani.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 23, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

1.Wedding in Jamnagar

Wedding in Jamnagar
1

Radhika Merchant attended her friends Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel's wedding in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She attended the event with her husband, Anant Ambani, and they appeared content while participating in the wedding festivities.

2.Fun at the Baraat

Fun at the Baraat
2

Radhika and Anant were seen enjoying the baraat celebrations. They danced happily while singer Mika Singh performed live. Anant looked stylish in a navy blue sherwani with sunglasses.

3.Stunning Bridesmaid Look

Stunning Bridesmaid Look
3

Radhika became a bridesmaid for the wedding and looked gorgeous. She wore a bright rani pink lehenga with golden embroidery that matched the festive wedding mood.

4.Outfit Details

Outfit Details
4

Her lehenga had a blouse with a wide U-neck, a flared skirt and a dupatta with small tassels. She kept her makeup soft, wore elegant jewellery and left her hair open for a graceful look.

5.About Radhika Merchant

About Radhika Merchant
5

Radhika is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She is a classical dancer and also works in her family’s pharmaceutical business. She married Anant Ambani in 2024, becoming part of one of India’s most famous families.

