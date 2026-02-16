Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily
Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'
Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking rooted films like Assi: 'They want massy potboilers audience'
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding invite leaked? Viral photo showing marriage, reception date breaks the internet
Naveed Akram, behind Australia's Bondi Beach shooting that left 15 dead, says just two words in first court appearance
Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details
Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting for young Dhurandhar star
Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail till March 18 in Rs 9 crore debt case, actor to finally walk out of Tihar Jail
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 16, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
1.Mukesh Ambani:
Mukesh Ambani attended the gathering at Antilia in Mumbai, where the family hosted Queen Rania of Jordan. He wore a light pastel short-sleeved shirt paired with dark trousers. His outfit displayed a simple design that combined understated elements with elegant characteristics through his choice of traditional formal wear, which he typically preferred.
2.Nita Ambani:
Nita Ambani hosted Queen Rania at her Mumbai residence, Antilia, dressed in a timeless ivory saree which featured delicate embroidery. She combined her outfit with multiple strands of pearl necklaces and matching pearl earrings, which created a refined traditional look that exuded elegance.
3.Isha Ambani:
Isha Ambani attended the official reception in Mumbai wearing a sleeveless ivory floral embroidered midi dress. The dress was complemented by her choice of neutral-toned heels, which created a polished yet minimal appearance. Her look combined contemporary elegance with gentle festive elements, which matched the royal visit's intimate setting.
4.Shloka Mehta:
Shloka Mehta attended the gathering at Antilia dressed in a chic pastel-toned structured skirt suit. Her outfit achieved a modern and elegant look through its combination of basic pumps and limited jewellery. The appearance achieved a formal atmosphere through its combination of polished elements and sophisticated details.
5.Radhika Merchant:
Radhika Merchant joined the family at their Mumbai residence for the special royal visit, wearing a soft blue striped midi dress with a bow-tie neckline. She combined the dress with delicate sandals to create a look that appeared both fresh and youthful while maintaining an elegant style which suited the formal yet personal nature of the event.