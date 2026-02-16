FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

From Nita Ambani’s timeless ivory saree and pearls to the modern, polished looks of Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, the family showcased understated elegance. Mukesh Ambani kept his look classic and simple, complementing the refined and formal atmosphere of the royal visit.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 16, 2026, 05:16 PM IST

1.Mukesh Ambani:

Mukesh Ambani:
1

Mukesh Ambani attended the gathering at Antilia in Mumbai, where the family hosted Queen Rania of Jordan. He wore a light pastel short-sleeved shirt paired with dark trousers. His outfit displayed a simple design that combined understated elements with elegant characteristics through his choice of traditional formal wear, which he typically preferred.

2.Nita Ambani:

Nita Ambani:
2

Nita Ambani hosted Queen Rania at her Mumbai residence, Antilia, dressed in a timeless ivory saree which featured delicate embroidery. She combined her outfit with multiple strands of pearl necklaces and matching pearl earrings, which created a refined traditional look that exuded elegance.

3.Isha Ambani:

Isha Ambani:
3

Isha Ambani attended the official reception in Mumbai wearing a sleeveless ivory floral embroidered midi dress. The dress was complemented by her choice of neutral-toned heels, which created a polished yet minimal appearance. Her look combined contemporary elegance with gentle festive elements, which matched the royal visit's intimate setting.

4.Shloka Mehta:

Shloka Mehta:
4

Shloka Mehta attended the gathering at Antilia dressed in a chic pastel-toned structured skirt suit. Her outfit achieved a modern and elegant look through its combination of basic pumps and limited jewellery. The appearance achieved a formal atmosphere through its combination of polished elements and sophisticated details.

5.Radhika Merchant:

Radhika Merchant:
5

Radhika Merchant joined the family at their Mumbai residence for the special royal visit, wearing a soft blue striped midi dress with a bow-tie neckline. She combined the dress with delicate sandals to create a look that appeared both fresh and youthful while maintaining an elegant style which suited the formal yet personal nature of the event.

