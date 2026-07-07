MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jul 07, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
1.The trophies
The 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy are the three major ICC white-ball trophies that MS Dhoni is the only skipper in cricket history to win. Along with leading Chennai Super Kings to five IPL wins and two Champions League T20 trophies, he also led India to the top Test ranking in 2009.
2.Lightning-fast stumpings
By giving up the traditional method of bringing his hands back behind the stumps, Dhoni reinvented wicketkeeping. Rather, in a single motion, he captured the ball and diverted it directly onto the bails. In 2018, he stumped the West Indies in just 0.08 seconds, which is much faster than the blink of an eye.
3.Roaring stadiums
When Dhoni walks out to bat, the crowd's reaction is a real auditory phenomena. His entry frequently exceeded 120 to 130 decibels, which is the noise level of a jet engine taking off, according to official stadium broadcasters. Rival stadiums are quickly united into a single sea of enthusiastic supporters by his appearance.
4.The helicopter shot
The 'Helicopter Shot' became Dhoni’s ultimate hallmark. This stroke, which he learned from his boyhood friend Santosh Lal, calls for tremendous wrist strength and quick bat speed. By generating a forceful, circular downward swing, Dhoni mastered the unusual ability to dig out toe-crushing yorkers and throw them safely into the stands.
5.The Dhoni review system
The Decision Review System (DRS) was dubbed the 'Dhoni Review System' by fans all around the world because of its remarkable accuracy. Perfectly positioned behind the stumps, Dhoni calmly assessed the trajectory and spin of the ball, often overruling both eager bowlers and on-field umpires with data-driven, surgical accuracy.
6.Yellove
'Yellove' refers to Dhoni's unshakable emotional connection to Chennai. He was adopted by the community and given the title 'Thala' (Leader) after he joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2008. He has guided CSK to ten IPL finals, making the team a representation of unmatched reliability and local pride.
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7.Thrilling finishes
Dhoni mastered the art of the chase by keeping his cool and deliberately pushing games into the final over to break the bowler's confidence. The numbers support his legendary status: Dhoni maintained an incredible batting average of 103.07 over 73 undefeated innings during successful ODI run chases.