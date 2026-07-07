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MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

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MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

July 7th marks the birthday of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the man who turned jersey number 7 into a global emotion. From a railway ticket collector to India's most iconic captain cool, who is also known as 'Thala'.

Anshika Pandey | Jul 07, 2026, 01:25 PM IST

1.The trophies

The trophies
1

The 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy are the three major ICC white-ball trophies that MS Dhoni is the only skipper in cricket history to win. Along with leading Chennai Super Kings to five IPL wins and two Champions League T20 trophies, he also led India to the top Test ranking in 2009.

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2.Lightning-fast stumpings

Lightning-fast stumpings
2

By giving up the traditional method of bringing his hands back behind the stumps, Dhoni reinvented wicketkeeping. Rather, in a single motion, he captured the ball and diverted it directly onto the bails. In 2018, he stumped the West Indies in just 0.08 seconds, which is much faster than the blink of an eye.

3.Roaring stadiums

Roaring stadiums
3

When Dhoni walks out to bat, the crowd's reaction is a real auditory phenomena. His entry frequently exceeded 120 to 130 decibels, which is the noise level of a jet engine taking off, according to official stadium broadcasters. Rival stadiums are quickly united into a single sea of enthusiastic supporters by his appearance.

4.The helicopter shot

The helicopter shot
4

The 'Helicopter Shot' became Dhoni’s ultimate hallmark. This stroke, which he learned from his boyhood friend Santosh Lal, calls for tremendous wrist strength and quick bat speed. By generating a forceful, circular downward swing, Dhoni mastered the unusual ability to dig out toe-crushing yorkers and throw them safely into the stands.

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5.The Dhoni review system

The Dhoni review system
5

The Decision Review System (DRS) was dubbed the 'Dhoni Review System' by fans all around the world because of its remarkable accuracy. Perfectly positioned behind the stumps, Dhoni calmly assessed the trajectory and spin of the ball, often overruling both eager bowlers and on-field umpires with data-driven, surgical accuracy.

6.Yellove

Yellove
6

'Yellove' refers to Dhoni's unshakable emotional connection to Chennai. He was adopted by the community and given the title 'Thala' (Leader) after he joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2008. He has guided CSK to ten IPL finals, making the team a representation of unmatched reliability and local pride.

Also read: Why Kriti Sanon chose to freeze her eggs during Mimi? Actress says 'it stayed on my mind'

7.Thrilling finishes

Thrilling finishes
7

Dhoni mastered the art of the chase by keeping his cool and deliberately pushing games into the final over to break the bowler's confidence. The numbers support his legendary status: Dhoni maintained an incredible batting average of 103.07 over 73 undefeated innings during successful ODI run chases.

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