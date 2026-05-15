FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

Who is IAS Padma Jaiswal? 2003-batch officer removed from her services over corruption charges; here’s how she was dismissed

Who is IAS Padma Jaiswal? 2003-batch officer removed from her services

Kerala CM: How VD Satheesan Edged Out KC Venugopal To Win Kerala CM Race?

Kerala CM: How VD Satheesan Edged Out KC Venugopal To Win Kerala CM Race?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have announced their divorce after four years of marriage. Know all about her personal life, ex-boyfriends, net worth and more.

Anshika Pandey | May 15, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

1.Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar divorce:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar divorce:
1

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have officially announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple shared a joint Instagram statement confirming their mutual decision to part ways. They requested privacy, urging media and fans to avoid speculation and false narratives surrounding their relationship.

Advertisement

2.Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first meeting:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first meeting:
2

Mouni and Suraj first met in 2018 during a New Year celebration in Dubai. Their initial interaction was brief but later developed into a strong friendship. Despite living in different cities, Mouni in Mumbai and Suraj in Dubai, they stayed connected through regular visits and communication, which gradually turned into a romantic relationship.

3.Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar marriage:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar marriage:
3

The couple got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa in a traditional ceremony that included both Bengali and Malayali rituals. Mouni has previously described their relationship as organic and rooted in old-school romance, highlighting their emotional connection and compatibility.

4.Mouni Roy rumored ex-boyfriends:

Mouni Roy rumored ex-boyfriends:
4

Before marrying Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy was linked with several celebrities, including Mohit Raina, Gaurav Chopra, Pulkit Samrat and Pratik Utekar. While some relationships were widely speculated in the media, the actress has mostly kept her personal life private and never publicly confirmed most of these rumours.

Also read: Mouni Roy turns off comments after divorce announcement, fans troll Disha Patani

TRENDING NOW

5.Mouni Roy’s net worth:

Mouni Roy’s net worth:
5

Mouni Roy is one of the most successful television-to-film actresses in India. Her estimated net worth is reported to be around Rs 40-41 crore. Her income comes from films, TV shows, brand endorsements, live performances and social media collaborations.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is IAS Padma Jaiswal? 2003-batch officer removed from her services over corruption charges; here’s how she was dismissed
Who is IAS Padma Jaiswal? 2003-batch officer removed from her services
Cannes 2026: Urvashi Rautela turns heads, flaunts ₹5 lakh crown clutch inspired by Princess Diana
Cannes 2026: Urvashi Rautela turns heads, flaunts ₹5 lakh crown clutch
Big setback for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case, SC overturns Delhi HC order suspending life sentence
Big setback for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case
How Eventstrat’s Agentic AI Stack Powered AAHAR 2026 in 72 Hours
How Eventstrat’s Agentic AI Stack Powered AAHAR 2026 in 72 Hours
Who is Rathindra Bose? BJP MLA elected as Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly
Who is Rathindra Bose? BJP MLA elected as Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement