Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | May 15, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
1.Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar divorce:
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have officially announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple shared a joint Instagram statement confirming their mutual decision to part ways. They requested privacy, urging media and fans to avoid speculation and false narratives surrounding their relationship.
2.Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first meeting:
Mouni and Suraj first met in 2018 during a New Year celebration in Dubai. Their initial interaction was brief but later developed into a strong friendship. Despite living in different cities, Mouni in Mumbai and Suraj in Dubai, they stayed connected through regular visits and communication, which gradually turned into a romantic relationship.
3.Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar marriage:
The couple got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa in a traditional ceremony that included both Bengali and Malayali rituals. Mouni has previously described their relationship as organic and rooted in old-school romance, highlighting their emotional connection and compatibility.
4.Mouni Roy rumored ex-boyfriends:
Before marrying Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy was linked with several celebrities, including Mohit Raina, Gaurav Chopra, Pulkit Samrat and Pratik Utekar. While some relationships were widely speculated in the media, the actress has mostly kept her personal life private and never publicly confirmed most of these rumours.
Also read: Mouni Roy turns off comments after divorce announcement, fans troll Disha Patani
5.Mouni Roy’s net worth:
Mouni Roy is one of the most successful television-to-film actresses in India. Her estimated net worth is reported to be around Rs 40-41 crore. Her income comes from films, TV shows, brand endorsements, live performances and social media collaborations.