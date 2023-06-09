Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mouni Roy looked sizzling hot in a golden-brown thigh-high slit gown and her glamorous photos soon went viral.
1. Mouni Roy sets Instagram on fire
Mouni Roy has once again set the internet on fire with her latest sexy photos in a flowy golden-brown thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline. Her photos have spread like wildfire on social media.
2. Mouni Roy's fans shower her with love
Mouni Roy's fans dropped fire and red hearts emojis in the comments section. While one of them wrote, "Stunning look", another added, "Stay sexy always baby". "Shining Like Gold", read another comment.
3. Mouni Roy in Brahmastra
Mouni Roy plays the antagonist Junoon in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer fantasy epic Brahmastra. She recently won the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Ayan Mukerji's film.
4. Mouni Roy's first role as Bollywood's leading lady
Mouni Roy's first role as a leading actress in Bollywood was in Reema Kagti's 2018 sports drama Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, based on India's first gold medal in hockey post-independence at the 1948 Olympics in London.
5. Mouni Roy's television journey from actress to judge
Mouni made her television debut in the hugely popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and was seen as the judge on the kids' dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters season 5 last year.