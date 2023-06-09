photoDetails

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mouni Roy looked sizzling hot in a golden-brown thigh-high slit gown and her glamorous photos soon went viral.

Mouni Roy, who opened her new restaurant Badmaash in Mumbai last week, set Instagram on fire on Friday when she dropped bold photos in a thigh-high slit flowy gown. Check out the viral photos here.

1. Mouni Roy sets Instagram on fire

1/5 Mouni Roy has once again set the internet on fire with her latest sexy photos in a flowy golden-brown thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline. Her photos have spread like wildfire on social media.

2. Mouni Roy's fans shower her with love

2/5 Mouni Roy's fans dropped fire and red hearts emojis in the comments section. While one of them wrote, "Stunning look", another added, "Stay sexy always baby". "Shining Like Gold", read another comment.

3. Mouni Roy in Brahmastra

3/5 Mouni Roy plays the antagonist Junoon in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer fantasy epic Brahmastra. She recently won the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Ayan Mukerji's film.

4. Mouni Roy's first role as Bollywood's leading lady

4/5 Mouni Roy's first role as a leading actress in Bollywood was in Reema Kagti's 2018 sports drama Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, based on India's first gold medal in hockey post-independence at the 1948 Olympics in London.

5. Mouni Roy's television journey from actress to judge