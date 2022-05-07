Search icon
Mother's Day 2022: Movies about moms you can watch to celebrate the occasion

Check out these films about moms you can watch on Mother's Day.

  DNA Web Team
  May 07, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Consider giving the moms or mother figures in your life a different kind of present after you've purchased Mother's Day items or made dinner reservations.

Whatever you do to commemorate Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, May 8 in 2022, end the day by cuddling up with a film about mothers.

1. Nil Battey Sannata

The directorial debut of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a touching story about a maid who enrols herself in her 15-year-old daughter's school to ensure that she works diligently for her 10th and does not fail Maths.

2. Paa

Paa discusses a mother's battle with a child who suffers from a rare condition.

3. Mom

Sridevi (Devki) is a biology student. Her teenage stepdaughter Arya (Sajal Ali) attends the same school as her and refers to her as ma'am rather than mom because they don't get along.

4. Secret Superstar

The film was a homage to motherhood while being a coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl who desires to be a singer.

5. Panga

This sports drama also served as a powerful tribute to mothers and motherhood. Jaya Nigam (Kangana Ranaut) is a world-class Kabaddi player who is hired by the Railways under the sports quota and later loses her identity as a wife and mother.

6. Mother's Day

This film is ideal for mothers who have abandoned traditional Mother's Day celebrations in favour of creating their own traditions with the simplest of items.

7. Brave

This animated picture set in Scotland depicts the narrative of Merida, an adolescent who is determined to resist a patriarchal institution in her community, and Queen Elinor, her mother, who will stop at nothing to prevent Merida from attaining her objective.

