Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 30, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
1.Can This Love Be Translated?
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Romance, Drama
Description: A multilingual interpreter and a famous actress grow close while travelling across countries for a television project. The story blends love, travel, and emotional growth, led by Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung.
2.No Tail To Tell
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Fantasy, Romance
Description: A 100-year-old gumiho loses her supernatural powers and becomes human after crossing paths with a self-obsessed football star. The drama stars Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon in a fresh fantasy romance.
3.Made In Korea (Season 2)
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: TBA
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Description: The intense rivalry between a KCIA agent living a double life and a determined prosecutor deepens in the second season, starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung.
4.Perfect Crown / 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: First Half of 2026
Genre: Romance, Alternate History
Description: Set in an alternate Korea, a wealthy business heiress enters a contract marriage with a reserved prince. IU and Byeon Woo-seok headline this visually rich drama exploring power, love, and class.
5.Portraits of Delusion
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: TBA
Genre: Historical, Fantasy
Description: Set in 1935, the story follows a painter asked to create a portrait of a vampire hiding from the world for decades. Kim Seon-ho and Bae Suzy lead this dark, artistic drama.
6.The Remarried Empress
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: TBA
Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Romance
Description: After being betrayed by her husband, an empress finds strength and power by remarrying a rival emperor. The show stars Shin Min-ah, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young.
7.Show Business
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: TBA
Genre: Period Drama
Description: Set between the 1960s and 1980s, this drama explores ambition, rivalry, and dreams within Korea’s entertainment industry, starring Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo.
8.Boyfriend On Demand
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: First Half of 2026
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Sci-Fi
Description: A webtoon writer discovers a device that creates an AI boyfriend on a monthly subscription. Jisoo and Seo In-guk star in this modern rom-com with a tech twist.
9.Scandal
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: TBA
Genre: Historical Romance
Description: A dangerous seduction game between a noblewoman and a charming playboy spirals out of control, pulling an innocent widow into their scheme. Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook lead the cast.
10.Grand Galaxy Hotel
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: TBA
Genre: Fantasy, Mystery
Description: A new hotel owner joins a mysterious hotel that comforts wandering souls. He teams up with a fearless human manager in this supernatural drama starring Lee Do-hyun.
11.The Wonder Fools
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: TBA
Genre: Superhero, Comedy
Description: Set in 1999, ordinary people suddenly gain uncontrollable powers and come together as unlikely heroes. Park Eun-bin and Cha Eun-woo star in this quirky series.
12.All Of Us Are Dead (Season 2)
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: TBA
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Description: Following the events of season one, a new zombie outbreak spreads beyond the school and into Seoul, raising the stakes for surviving characters.