ENTERTAINMENT

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

From romance and fantasy to thrillers and zombies, 2026 is packed with exciting Korean dramas. Here’s a complete list of the most-awaited K-dramas coming to Netflix and Disney+.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 30, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

1.Can This Love Be Translated?

Can This Love Be Translated?
1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Romance, Drama

Description: A multilingual interpreter and a famous actress grow close while travelling across countries for a television project. The story blends love, travel, and emotional growth, led by Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung.

2.No Tail To Tell

No Tail To Tell
2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Description: A 100-year-old gumiho loses her supernatural powers and becomes human after crossing paths with a self-obsessed football star. The drama stars Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon in a fresh fantasy romance.

3.Made In Korea (Season 2)

Made In Korea (Season 2)
3

Where to Watch: Disney+

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Description: The intense rivalry between a KCIA agent living a double life and a determined prosecutor deepens in the second season, starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung.

4.Perfect Crown / 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife

Perfect Crown / 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife
4

Where to Watch: Disney+

Release Date: First Half of 2026

Genre: Romance, Alternate History

Description: Set in an alternate Korea, a wealthy business heiress enters a contract marriage with a reserved prince. IU and Byeon Woo-seok headline this visually rich drama exploring power, love, and class.

5.Portraits of Delusion

Portraits of Delusion
5

Where to Watch: Disney+

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Historical, Fantasy

Description: Set in 1935, the story follows a painter asked to create a portrait of a vampire hiding from the world for decades. Kim Seon-ho and Bae Suzy lead this dark, artistic drama.

6.The Remarried Empress

The Remarried Empress
6

Where to Watch: Disney+

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Romance

Description: After being betrayed by her husband, an empress finds strength and power by remarrying a rival emperor. The show stars Shin Min-ah, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young.

7.Show Business

Show Business
7

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Period Drama

Description: Set between the 1960s and 1980s, this drama explores ambition, rivalry, and dreams within Korea’s entertainment industry, starring Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo.

8.Boyfriend On Demand

Boyfriend On Demand
8

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: First Half of 2026

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Sci-Fi

Description: A webtoon writer discovers a device that creates an AI boyfriend on a monthly subscription. Jisoo and Seo In-guk star in this modern rom-com with a tech twist.

9.Scandal

Scandal
9

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Historical Romance

Description: A dangerous seduction game between a noblewoman and a charming playboy spirals out of control, pulling an innocent widow into their scheme. Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook lead the cast.

10.Grand Galaxy Hotel

Grand Galaxy Hotel
10

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Fantasy, Mystery

Description: A new hotel owner joins a mysterious hotel that comforts wandering souls. He teams up with a fearless human manager in this supernatural drama starring Lee Do-hyun.

11.The Wonder Fools

The Wonder Fools
11

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Superhero, Comedy

Description: Set in 1999, ordinary people suddenly gain uncontrollable powers and come together as unlikely heroes. Park Eun-bin and Cha Eun-woo star in this quirky series.

12.All Of Us Are Dead (Season 2)

All Of Us Are Dead (Season 2)
12

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Description: Following the events of season one, a new zombie outbreak spreads beyond the school and into Seoul, raising the stakes for surviving characters.

