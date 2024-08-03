Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Netflix's documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli to Trisha's OTT debut series Brinda, here are the must-watch OTT releases this week.
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune: Part Two, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and A Good Girl's Guide To Murder are the most awaited films and series releasing on different OTT platforms this week.
1. Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli
Showcasing a glimpse into the life of one of India's greatest filmmakers, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli dropped on Netflix on August 2. The documentary charts Rajamouli's career from his debut film Student No: 1 to his latest global sensation RRR.
2. Dune: Part Two
Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two released in cinemas in March this year and became the second-highest grossing film of 2024 (as of now). The epic science fiction film started streaming on JioCinema Premium from August 1.
3. Brinda
Headlined by Trisha in her OTT debut, the Telugu crime thriller series Brinda premiered on SonyLIV on August 2. The eight-episodic series also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Ravindra Vijay, and Aamani in pivotal roles.
4. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
The science fiction action film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot film series. Released in May this year, the Wes Ball directorial began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 2.
5. A Good Girl's Guide To Murder
Headlined by Emma Myers, the young adult murder mystery A Good Girl's Guide To Murder started streaming on Netflix on August 1. The series is based on Holly Jackson's best-selling novel of the same name published in 2019.