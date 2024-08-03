Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3100121
HomePhotos

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Netflix's documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli to Trisha's OTT debut series Brinda, here are the must-watch OTT releases this week.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 03, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune: Part Two, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and A Good Girl's Guide To Murder are the most awaited films and series releasing on different OTT platforms this week.

1. Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli
1/5

Showcasing a glimpse into the life of one of India's greatest filmmakers, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli dropped on Netflix on August 2. The documentary charts Rajamouli's career from his debut film Student No: 1 to his latest global sensation RRR.

2. Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two
2/5

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two released in cinemas in March this year and became the second-highest grossing film of 2024 (as of now). The epic science fiction film started streaming on JioCinema Premium from August 1.

3. Brinda

Brinda
3/5

Headlined by Trisha in her OTT debut, the Telugu crime thriller series Brinda premiered on SonyLIV on August 2. The eight-episodic series also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Ravindra Vijay, and Aamani in pivotal roles.

4. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
4/5

The science fiction action film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot film series. Released in May this year, the Wes Ball directorial began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 2.

5. A Good Girl's Guide To Murder

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder
5/5

Headlined by Emma Myers, the young adult murder mystery A Good Girl's Guide To Murder started streaming on Netflix on August 1. The series is based on Holly Jackson's best-selling novel of the same name published in 2019.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations
From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024
Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast
Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews