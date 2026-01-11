Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AIBE 20 Result BIG update: Rechecking window to open on THIS date at allindiabarexamination.com; Here's all you need to know

The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Prabhas film sees massive 50% drop amid negative reviews, earns just Rs...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about Perimenopause Brain Fog: What is it? 3 nutrition tips to help you cope

Elon Musk's X FIRST response to India's IT ministry over Grok AI's obscene, pornographic imagery: 350 content blocked, 600 accounts deleted...

Boxing champion Mary Kom BREAKS SILENCE on divorce, says 'I was living a lie...'

Donald Trump to get Nobel Peace Prize? Nobel Committee issues BIG statement on María Corina Machado offer, says 'It's not...'

US launches ‘large-scale’ airstrikes on ISIS-jihadist targets across Syria under Operation Hawkeye, after attack that killed 3 Americans

Delhi AQI: Air quality improves to ‘poor’ category, cold wave eases slightly, AQI at...; Check area-wise pollution levels

Pakistan EXPOSED: Hafiz Saeed led Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top leader, Pahalgam attack mastermind Saifullah Kasuri reveals close ties with Pak army, says, ‘India fears me…’

US to target Iran’s military sites? Donald Trump’s BIG warning, ‘ready to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AIBE 20 Result BIG update: Rechecking window to open on THIS date at allindiabarexamination.com; Here's all you need to know

AIBE 20 Result BIG update: Rechecking window to open on THIS date

The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Prabhas film sees massive 50% drop amid negative reviews, earns just Rs...

The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Prabhas film sees massive 50% drop

Delhi AQI: Air quality improves to ‘poor’ category, cold wave eases slightly, AQI at...; Check area-wise pollution levels

Delhi AQI: Air quality improves to ‘poor’ category, cold wave eases slightly

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026

Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026

Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? Here are six upcoming K-dramas starring Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-ah, releasing in 2026.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 11, 2026, 10:17 AM IST

1.Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
1

Are you still missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? The good news is that 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year, with both stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah returning with fresh and compelling projects.

Advertisement

2.Can This Love Be Translated?

Can This Love Be Translated?
2

Kim Seon Ho stars as Joo Hojin, a talented interpreter who understands languages but struggles with emotions. His life changes when he begins working as a translator for a famous actress, played by Go Youn Jung.

3.The Remarried Empress

The Remarried Empress
3

Shin Min Ah steps into a powerful fantasy role as Empress Navier. Betrayed by her husband, she chooses dignity over despair and remarries a mysterious prince from a rival empire.

4.Portraits of Delusion

Portraits of Delusion
4

In this dark fantasy thriller, Kim Seon Ho plays a struggling painter drawn into a dangerous world after meeting a mysterious hotel owner, portrayed by Bae Suzy.

TRENDING NOW

5.Wed Thurs Fri

Wed Thurs Fri
5

Shin Min Ah returns to romance in this unique love story set in a restaurant open only three days a week. Starring alongside Lee Jin Wook, the drama focuses on quiet connections, food, and emotional healing.

6.In the Net

In the Net
6

Kim Seon Ho takes on a darker role as a mysterious hacker who helps a grieving sister uncover the truth behind her sibling’s death.

7.May the Congressman Protect Us

May the Congressman Protect Us
7

Blending politics and fantasy, this drama follows a ghostly former politician and a young civil servant, played by Kim Seon Ho, who can see him. 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
AIBE 20 Result BIG update: Rechecking window to open on THIS date at allindiabarexamination.com; Here's all you need to know
AIBE 20 Result BIG update: Rechecking window to open on THIS date
The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Prabhas film sees massive 50% drop amid negative reviews, earns just Rs...
The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Prabhas film sees massive 50% drop
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about Perimenopause Brain Fog: What is it? 3 nutrition tips to help you cope
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about Perimenopause Brain Fog: What is it? 3 nutri
Elon Musk's X FIRST response to India's IT ministry over Grok AI's obscene, pornographic imagery: 350 content blocked, 600 accounts deleted...
Elon Musk's X FIRST response to India's IT ministry over Grok AI's obscene...
Boxing champion Mary Kom BREAKS SILENCE on divorce, says 'I was living a lie...'
Boxing champion Mary Kom BREAKS SILENCE on divorce, says 'I was living a lie...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement