Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 11, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
1.Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Are you still missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? The good news is that 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year, with both stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah returning with fresh and compelling projects.
2.Can This Love Be Translated?
Kim Seon Ho stars as Joo Hojin, a talented interpreter who understands languages but struggles with emotions. His life changes when he begins working as a translator for a famous actress, played by Go Youn Jung.
3.The Remarried Empress
Shin Min Ah steps into a powerful fantasy role as Empress Navier. Betrayed by her husband, she chooses dignity over despair and remarries a mysterious prince from a rival empire.
4.Portraits of Delusion
In this dark fantasy thriller, Kim Seon Ho plays a struggling painter drawn into a dangerous world after meeting a mysterious hotel owner, portrayed by Bae Suzy.
5.Wed Thurs Fri
Shin Min Ah returns to romance in this unique love story set in a restaurant open only three days a week. Starring alongside Lee Jin Wook, the drama focuses on quiet connections, food, and emotional healing.
6.In the Net
Kim Seon Ho takes on a darker role as a mysterious hacker who helps a grieving sister uncover the truth behind her sibling’s death.
7.May the Congressman Protect Us
Blending politics and fantasy, this drama follows a ghostly former politician and a young civil servant, played by Kim Seon Ho, who can see him.