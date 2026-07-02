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Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

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Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

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Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Whether it's the fight for the Iron Throne in House of the Dragon, the power struggle in Mirzapur, the battle for Mahishmati in Baahubali, or the crime-fuelled politics of Isakapatnam, OTT audiences remain hooked on stories where every quest for power comes at a deeply personal cost.

Aman Wadhwa | Jul 02, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

1.Mirzpaur

Mirzpaur
1

In Mirzapur, power is fleeting, brutal, and always up for grabs. From Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu to Munna and Golu, every character is driven by a different ambition, but all are drawn into the relentless battle for control. Every triumph breeds a new rivalry, and every alliance comes with an expiry date. The series thrives on the idea that in a world governed by fear, violence, and survival, no one holds power forever. It is this ever-shifting equation that has kept audiences invested, making Mirzapur Season 4 one of Prime Video's most eagerly awaited shows. Mirzapur: The Movie releases in theatres on September 4.

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2.Baahubali

Baahubali
2

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali elevates the battle for the throne to an epic spectacle. At its heart lies the rivalry between Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, two heirs with starkly different visions of leadership, legacy, and duty. While the franchise is celebrated for its breathtaking scale and visual grandeur, it is the deeply personal conflict fuelled by family ties, jealousy, loyalty, and betrayal that gives the story its enduring emotional resonance. Both the blockbuster films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, are streaming on JioHotstar in original Telugu language and on Netflix in Hindi dubbed versions.

3.Isakapatnam

Isakapatnam
3

Isakapatnam brings the battle for power to a fictional port town where crime, politics, family rivalries, and personal ambition collide. At the centre of the story is Naidu, a powerful figure whose influence extends over both the town and its people. But as rivalries deepen and the struggle for control escalates, fractures within families and long-held loyalties begin to surface. Adding emotional heft to the narrative is his daughter Bharati, whose resilience and conviction offer a compelling counterpoint to a world shaped by ambition, revenge, survival, and shifting allegiances. Isakapatnam premiered on Prime Video on July 2.

4.House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon
4

In House of the Dragon, the Iron Throne may be the ultimate prize, but the real war is fought within the Targaryen family. What begins as a bitter succession dispute between Rhaenyra and Alicent soon spirals into a ruthless battle where every alliance is fragile and every act of loyalty comes at a price. While the dragons deliver spectacle, it is the tangled web of family rivalries, political intrigue, and long-simmering resentment that gives the series its emotional weight and keeps viewers invested. House of the Dragon Season 3 began streaming on JioHotstar on June 22.

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5.Succession

Succession
5

Succession proves that not every throne comes with a crown. In the world of the Roys, the ultimate prize is control of Waystar Royco, and Logan Roy's children spend years vying to inherit both his empire and his influence. As the power struggle intensifies, boardrooms, strategic media manoeuvres, and even family dinners become battlegrounds where ambition, insecurity, and loyalty are relentlessly tested. The series turns corporate succession into gripping drama by showing how the pursuit of power can fracture even the closest of family bonds. Succession is streaming on JioHotstar.

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