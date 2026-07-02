Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

1 . Mirzpaur

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In Mirzapur, power is fleeting, brutal, and always up for grabs. From Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu to Munna and Golu, every character is driven by a different ambition, but all are drawn into the relentless battle for control. Every triumph breeds a new rivalry, and every alliance comes with an expiry date. The series thrives on the idea that in a world governed by fear, violence, and survival, no one holds power forever. It is this ever-shifting equation that has kept audiences invested, making Mirzapur Season 4 one of Prime Video's most eagerly awaited shows. Mirzapur: The Movie releases in theatres on September 4.