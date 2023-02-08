Search icon
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics

Mind Kaling met the four leading ladies of the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. See their photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 08, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Popular American actress, comedian, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling met the four leading ladies of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives namely Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni. (All images: Instagram)

1. Mindy Kaling with the Fabulous Bollywood Wives

Mindy Kaling with the Fabulous Bollywood Wives
1/5

In this photo, the creator and producer of the American Netflix romantic comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever is seen with the four leading ladies of the Indian Netflix reality television show.

2. Neelam Kothari Soni with Mindy Kaling

Neelam Kothari Soni with Mindy Kaling
2/5

Sharing her photo with Mindy, Neelam wrote, "When the Bollywood wives met Mindy!! An afternoon well spent, great conversations and a good laugh was Fabulous meeting you."

3. Bhavana Pandey with Mindy Kaling

Bhavana Pandey with Mindy Kaling
3/5

"NEVER HAVE I EVER had such an amazing afternoon !!!! It was absolutely wonderful meeting Mindy", Bhavana Pandey captioned her photo with the American actress.

4. Maheep Kapoor with Mindy Kaling

Maheep Kapoor with Mindy Kaling
4/5

Along with sharing her photo with Mindy, Maheep wrote, "Afternoon with the amazing Mindy and added the hashtag #thefabulouslivesofbollywoodwives."

5. Seema Kiran Sajdeh with Mindy Kaling

Seema Kiran Sajdeh with Mindy Kaling
5/5

"What a fabulous day! Got to meet and chat with this incredible woman Mindy. Actor, producer, writer she’s nailed it! Yet again proof that women can do and have it all", Seema shared along with her photo.

