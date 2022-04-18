Millind Gaba ties the knot with Pria Beniwal, dreamy photos from ceremony go viral

Take a look at photos from Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal's luxurious wedding.

Millind Gaba, a popular Punjabi musician, married his long-term girlfriend Pria Beniwal, the sister of Youtuber Harsh Beniwal, on April 16 in Delhi. Social media has been flooded with photos and videos of the lavish wedding.

1. Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal's outfit

1/5 Millind looked royal in a sherwani, while Pria looked lovely in a heavily embroidered lehenga in the images.

2. Millind Gaba kneels down for Pria Beniwal

2/5 Millind Gaba can be seen kneeling down for his wife Pria Beniwal. The shot is sure to make your jaws drop.

3. Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal's varmala ceremony

3/5 Pria Beniwal can be seen putting varmala around Millind Gaba's neck.

4. Millind Gaba-Pria Beniwal wedding guest list

4/5 A significant number of family members and close friends attended the wedding. Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal's wedding featured celebrities such as Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula, and Suyyash Rai.

5. Pria Beniwal poses with brother Harsh Beniwal