Mia Khalifa engaged to longtime beau Robert Sandberg; couple reveals details of beautiful proposal

Both of them took to their Instagram pages to make the announcement and their posts went instantly viral on the Internet. Robert hid the beautiful diamond ring in a bowl of dried ingredients and when Mia saw it, she almost fainted. He proposed to her during a dinner date on March 14, 2019, at a restaurant in Chicago, USA.

Former Lebanese adult movie star Mia Khalifa is pretty famous around the globe. Her every Instagram posts grab many eyeballs and she also became a household name after becoming a sports commentator. Mia has been in a relationship with her Swedish boyfriend named Robert Sandberg, who is a chef by profession. After showering love on each other from the past one year, Robert popped the question of marriage to Mia and she said 'Yes' in no time.

Mia shared a selfie with Robert and gave details about how she wasn't unaware of his planning of proposing to her during a dinner date. She wrote, "Thank you a million times over for the entire team at @smythchicago for helping @robertsandberg propose this trip and dinner was supposed to celebrate him getting his visa! Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, EVER, saw this coming. I love y’all so much! Thank you! @smythchicago @chefjohnshields @officialchrisgerber @richieribando @povdejackee #StockholmSyndrome"

While Robert wrote about his plan as "We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a “new serving”. Mia was to curious and to eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much Thank you @chefjohnshields and team for a really good night and for making this happen. #happydays"

Mia through her Instagram post shared out details about how Robert chose this ring to propose her. She stated, "I have been getting flooded with questions about it, so I thought I’d share with y’all the story... Where the ring comes from doesn’t matter as long as you get to spend the rest of your life with the person you love, but this time, it means more. @hartmanns_official is my favorite jeweler in the entire world. . .

My first trip to Copenhagen in June to visit Robert, I went with just his boss to help him set up snacks for an event they were having at @hartmanns_official, and while he was catching up with his longtime friend, the owner, I perused and somehow found myself in front of the case with the engagement rings. I jokingly tried one on, like any girl would do... Later that day when we were back at Kong Hans, @robertsandberg’s boss, @mark_lundgaard teased me in front of Robert and asked if I’d told him what I had been trying on, and I turned beet red . .

In October, I went back (this time with Robert) wanting to invest in my first pair of Diamond earrings. The owner was helping me make my final decision on a gorgeous round pair of champagne colored diamond studs with a halo setting when at the end he turned to Robert and said “you know where to come when you’re ready to pop the question” and winked at him, and we both turned bright red!! . .

@hartmanns_official is a magical place in the heart of Copenhagen, the city we fell in love, the city that brought us together. The staff is so hospitable and sweet, you feel like you’re walking into someone’s (very chic) home. The level of care, not just for you, but for the diamonds they curate for their collections is unmatched in clarity and design. The elegant, timeless, clean Scandinavian eye of all of their pieces is what sticks out to me the most, and now I have the most meaningful piece of jewelry any woman can wear to remind me of those beautiful days in the worlds best city. Thank you, @hartmanns_official for helping my fiancé tirelessly (it arrived at his doorstep from across the world in 2 days)!, and for creating my dream ring. We can’t wait to come back and see you next time we are in CPH!

(All photos via Instagram)