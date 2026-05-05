FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised, alleges 'BJP’s dirty game of trampling democracy'

West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised

Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026: ‘Life comes full circle’

Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026

PM Modi's first statement on Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah injuring three Indian nationals: 'Strongly condemn'

PM Modi's first statement on Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026

Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar

RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet

RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about he

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026

The 2026 Met Gala saw a striking mix of high fashion, cultural storytelling, and bold statements on the red carpet. Indian attendees made a strong impact, with Natasha Poonawalla turning heads in a sculptural Marc Quinn piece paired with Dolce & Gabbana, built around a dramatic floral concept. 

Manisha Chauhan | May 05, 2026, 09:37 AM IST

1.Blake Lively

Blake Lively
1

Blake Lively made a striking appearance at the Met Gala, just hours after her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star, was officially resolved.

Despite the timing, Blake looked confident and elegant as she walked the red carpet in a pastel-toned gown featuring shades of peach, purple, and yellow. The outfit included a heavily embellished bodice and a long, flowing train, adding to the dramatic effect.

Her look reminded many of her iconic 2022 Met Gala appearance, where she wore a memorable ensemble inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

Advertisement

2.Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla
2

Among the standout Indian appearances, Natasha Poonawalla made a striking entrance with a look that instantly grabbed attention. She wore a sculptural creation by Marc Quinn, paired with a custom couture ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, built around a bold, floral-inspired concept.

3.Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy
3

At the 2026 Met Gala, billionaire philanthropist and style icon Sudha Reddy returned to the red carpet in a look that balanced spectacle with substance. She wore a custom creation by India’s leading couturier, Manish Malhotra. Conceived in collaboration with global celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn, the ensemble, titled ‘The Tree of Life,’ unfolded as a powerful dialogue between heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary couture.

She championed the centuries-old textile art form Kalamkari in a custom creation by Manish Malhotra. Titled ‘Tree of Life,’ the couture ensemble took 3,459 hours and 90 artisans to bring to life.

4.Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani
4

Isha Ambani turned heads at the Met Gala 2026 in New York with a look that beautifully blended Indian tradition with modern design.

For the big night, Isha wore a custom couture saree designed by Gaurav Gupta in collaboration with Swadesh artisans. The saree was crafted using pure gold threads and featured delicate pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy shades.

TRENDING NOW

5.Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra
5

Manish Malhotra made a striking return to the Met Gala this year after his debut in 2025, and this time, his look carried a deep personal and cultural meaning. Representing India on one of fashion’s biggest global platforms, the designer chose to honour Mumbai and Indian craftsmanship through his outfit.

6.Karan Johar

Karan Johar
6

Karan Johar, known for blending cinema with strong fashion sensibilities, made a grand debut at the Met Gala this year, turning heads with a look that beautifully merged art and couture.

7.Katy Perry

Katy Perry
7

Katy Perry’s appearance at the 2026 Met Gala left everyone surprised, as she arrived in a fully masked look that concealed her identity on the red carpet.

     

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised, alleges 'BJP’s dirty game of trampling democracy'
West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee's TMC party offices vandalised
Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026: ‘Life comes full circle’
Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026
PM Modi's first statement on Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah injuring three Indian nationals: 'Strongly condemn'
PM Modi's first statement on Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah
West Bengal Election Results 2026: Who is Agnimitra Paul? BJP MLA, ex-fashion designer emerges as possible CM contender after Mamata Banerjee's exit
Who is Agnimitra Paul? BJP MLA, ex-fashion designer emerges as possible CM
Kiara Advani uncomfortable to see her intimate scenes in Yash's Toxic, requested makers to tone down intimacy? Actress reveals truth
Kiara Advani reacts to rumours of requesting to tone down intimacy in Toxic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar
RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet
RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about he
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement