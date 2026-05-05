Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026

ENTERTAINMENT
Manisha Chauhan | May 05, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
1.Blake Lively
Blake Lively made a striking appearance at the Met Gala, just hours after her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star, was officially resolved.
Despite the timing, Blake looked confident and elegant as she walked the red carpet in a pastel-toned gown featuring shades of peach, purple, and yellow. The outfit included a heavily embellished bodice and a long, flowing train, adding to the dramatic effect.
Her look reminded many of her iconic 2022 Met Gala appearance, where she wore a memorable ensemble inspired by the Statue of Liberty.
2.Natasha Poonawalla
Among the standout Indian appearances, Natasha Poonawalla made a striking entrance with a look that instantly grabbed attention. She wore a sculptural creation by Marc Quinn, paired with a custom couture ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, built around a bold, floral-inspired concept.
3.Sudha Reddy
At the 2026 Met Gala, billionaire philanthropist and style icon Sudha Reddy returned to the red carpet in a look that balanced spectacle with substance. She wore a custom creation by India’s leading couturier, Manish Malhotra. Conceived in collaboration with global celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn, the ensemble, titled ‘The Tree of Life,’ unfolded as a powerful dialogue between heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary couture.
She championed the centuries-old textile art form Kalamkari in a custom creation by Manish Malhotra. Titled ‘Tree of Life,’ the couture ensemble took 3,459 hours and 90 artisans to bring to life.
4.Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani turned heads at the Met Gala 2026 in New York with a look that beautifully blended Indian tradition with modern design.
For the big night, Isha wore a custom couture saree designed by Gaurav Gupta in collaboration with Swadesh artisans. The saree was crafted using pure gold threads and featured delicate pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy shades.
5.Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra made a striking return to the Met Gala this year after his debut in 2025, and this time, his look carried a deep personal and cultural meaning. Representing India on one of fashion’s biggest global platforms, the designer chose to honour Mumbai and Indian craftsmanship through his outfit.
6.Karan Johar
Karan Johar, known for blending cinema with strong fashion sensibilities, made a grand debut at the Met Gala this year, turning heads with a look that beautifully merged art and couture.
7.Katy Perry
Katy Perry’s appearance at the 2026 Met Gala left everyone surprised, as she arrived in a fully masked look that concealed her identity on the red carpet.