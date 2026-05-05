Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026

1 . Blake Lively

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Blake Lively made a striking appearance at the Met Gala, just hours after her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star, was officially resolved.

Despite the timing, Blake looked confident and elegant as she walked the red carpet in a pastel-toned gown featuring shades of peach, purple, and yellow. The outfit included a heavily embellished bodice and a long, flowing train, adding to the dramatic effect.

Her look reminded many of her iconic 2022 Met Gala appearance, where she wore a memorable ensemble inspired by the Statue of Liberty.