Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt expected on guest list

LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | May 03, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
1.Met Gala 2026 overview:
Met Gala 2026 is scheduled for May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. The official theme is 'Costume Art', with the dress code 'Fashion Is Art', encouraging interpretive and creative fashion expressions. The red carpet is typically streamed globally via Vogue’s official platforms, with India viewing expected around early morning IST on May 5, 2026 (timing not officially confirmed yet).
2.Karan Johar:
Filmmaker Karan Johar is rumoured in media reports to possibly make his Met Gala debut in 2026. Some speculation links him with designer Manish Malhotra for styling. However, there is no official confirmation from the Met Gala or Karan Johar regarding his attendance.
3.Priyanka Chopra:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is being widely speculated as a possible attendee for the Met Gala 2026. She has previously attended multiple editions of the event. However, her participation this year is not officially confirmed at the time of reporting.
4.Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are rumoured in entertainment reports to possibly attend the Met Gala 2026. Deepika has previously represented India at the event. Their appearance this year remains unconfirmed officially, and no guest list has been released.
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5.Alia Bhatt:
Alia Bhatt is also being speculated as a possible return attendee for Met Gala 2026. She has previously appeared at the event. However, her participation this year is not officially confirmed, as the guest list has not been disclosed.