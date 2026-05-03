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Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

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Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt expected on guest list

Met Gala 2026 will take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, showcasing global fashion. Indian names like Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are being linked in media discussions around the event.

Anshika Pandey | May 03, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

1.Met Gala 2026 overview:

Met Gala 2026 overview:
1

Met Gala 2026 is scheduled for May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. The official theme is 'Costume Art', with the dress code 'Fashion Is Art', encouraging interpretive and creative fashion expressions. The red carpet is typically streamed globally via Vogue’s official platforms, with India viewing expected around early morning IST on May 5, 2026 (timing not officially confirmed yet).

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2.Karan Johar:

Karan Johar:
2

Filmmaker Karan Johar is rumoured in media reports to possibly make his Met Gala debut in 2026. Some speculation links him with designer Manish Malhotra for styling. However, there is no official confirmation from the Met Gala or Karan Johar regarding his attendance.

3.Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra:
3

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is being widely speculated as a possible attendee for the Met Gala 2026. She has previously attended multiple editions of the event. However, her participation this year is not officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

4.Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh:

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh:
4

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are rumoured in entertainment reports to possibly attend the Met Gala 2026. Deepika has previously represented India at the event. Their appearance this year remains unconfirmed officially, and no guest list has been released.

Also read: Namrata Shirodkar reacts to husband Mahesh Babu being called 'biggest actor of Telugu cinema' during Varanasi panel at Mexico Comic Con 2026

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5.Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt:
5

Alia Bhatt is also being speculated as a possible return attendee for Met Gala 2026. She has previously appeared at the event. However, her participation this year is not officially confirmed, as the guest list has not been disclosed.

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