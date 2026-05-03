Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt expected on guest list

1 . Met Gala 2026 overview:

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Met Gala 2026 is scheduled for May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. The official theme is 'Costume Art', with the dress code 'Fashion Is Art', encouraging interpretive and creative fashion expressions. The red carpet is typically streamed globally via Vogue’s official platforms, with India viewing expected around early morning IST on May 5, 2026 (timing not officially confirmed yet).