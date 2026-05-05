Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag

ENTERTAINMENT
Manisha Chauhan | May 05, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
1.Isha wore a custom couture saree
For the big night, Isha wore a custom couture saree designed by Gaurav Gupta in collaboration with Swadesh artisans. The saree was crafted using pure gold threads and featured delicate pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy shades. The drape was styled in a sculptural way, giving the traditional outfit a contemporary twist.
2.Nita Ambani’s collection
Her blouse added a personal touch, as it came from Nita Ambani’s collection and was detailed with diamonds and metallic zardozi work. She also wore a rare sarpech at the back, once part of the Nizam’s collection, adding a regal element to her look.
3.Unique hair accessory
One of the standout features was her unique hair accessory — a jasmine-inspired sculpture designed as a modern version of the traditional mogra gajra. It was handcrafted over 150 hours using materials like paper, copper, and brass.
4.Mango-shaped sculpture
However, the highlight of her look was a mango-shaped sculpture created by artist Subodh Gupta. The piece added an artistic and cultural touch, symbolising Indian heritage, with the mango being the country’s national fruit.
5.Jewellery
Isha completed her look with jewellery from her mother’s collection, along with pieces from Lorraine Schwartz and Kantilal Chhotalal.