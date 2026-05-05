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Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag

Isha Ambani turned heads at the Met Gala 2026 in New York with a look that beautifully blended Indian tradition with modern design.

Manisha Chauhan | May 05, 2026, 08:27 AM IST

1.Isha wore a custom couture saree

Isha wore a custom couture saree
1

For the big night, Isha wore a custom couture saree designed by Gaurav Gupta in collaboration with Swadesh artisans. The saree was crafted using pure gold threads and featured delicate pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy shades. The drape was styled in a sculptural way, giving the traditional outfit a contemporary twist.

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2.Nita Ambani’s collection

Nita Ambani’s collection
2

Her blouse added a personal touch, as it came from Nita Ambani’s collection and was detailed with diamonds and metallic zardozi work. She also wore a rare sarpech at the back, once part of the Nizam’s collection, adding a regal element to her look.

3.Unique hair accessory

Unique hair accessory
3

One of the standout features was her unique hair accessory — a jasmine-inspired sculpture designed as a modern version of the traditional mogra gajra. It was handcrafted over 150 hours using materials like paper, copper, and brass.

4.Mango-shaped sculpture

Mango-shaped sculpture
4

However, the highlight of her look was a mango-shaped sculpture created by artist Subodh Gupta. The piece added an artistic and cultural touch, symbolising Indian heritage, with the mango being the country’s national fruit.

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5.Jewellery

Jewellery
5

Isha completed her look with jewellery from her mother’s collection, along with pieces from Lorraine Schwartz and Kantilal Chhotalal.

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