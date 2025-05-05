2 . No free passes, not even for celebs

2

Despite being invite-only, the Met Gala comes with a hefty price tag. In 2024, individual tickets were reportedly priced at $75,000 (over 60,00,000), while reserving a table could cost up to $350,000. Usually, high-end fashion houses foot the bill in return for the spotlight their designs get on the star-studded red carpet.