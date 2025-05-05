3 . Tim Gunn

3

Celebrity fashion presenter and author Tim Gunn was reportedly banned from the Met Gala after making comments about Anna Wintour. In an interview with E! Entertainment, Tim openly spoke about his 'war' with the Vogue editor. He recalled being asked about the most unforgettable moment he’d witnessed in fashion and replied, 'That’s easy, it was seeing Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two large bodyguards after a fashion show.' According to Tim, 'All hell broke loose' after that comment, and tensions have remained high ever since.