Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 12, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
1.Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son
Govinda collapsed today and has been hospitalised, bringing attention to his family members. After a career spanning over 30 years and more than 165 films, the focus is now shifting to his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. With his charming looks, international training, and passion for cinema, Yashvardhan is poised to carry on his father’s legacy in Bollywood.
2.Early life and education
Born on March 1, 1997, in Mumbai, Yashvardhan studied at the prestigious Met Film School in London, where he completed a one-year course in filmmaking and acting. During his time there, he explored various aspects of cinema, from camera work and direction to performance skills, gaining hands-on experience that would later help him on set.
3.Behind the scenes in Bollywood
Before facing the spotlight, Yashvardhan worked as an assistant on several high-profile Bollywood films under renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala. His credits include working on movies like Dishoom, Tadap, and Kick 2
4.A family deeply rooted in Bollywood
Yashvardhan comes from a family with a long and rich connection to Indian cinema. His father, Govinda, is a name that defined 90s entertainment.
His sister, Tina Ahuja, made her acting debut in Second Hand Husband (2015). His grandfather, Arun Kumar Ahuja, was a film producer, while his grandmother, Nirmala Devi, was a popular singer and actress.
His cousin, Krushna Abhishek, is a well-known comedian and television personality.
5.Bollywood debut
Fans have been waiting for years to see Govinda’s son on the big screen, and the wait seems to be almost over. According to reports from Pinkvilla, Yashvardhan has finally signed his debut film, a romantic love story directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh.
The project will be produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and SKN Films. Sources reveal that Yashvardhan auditioned for the role, showing his dedication and passion for acting.
6.Fans often compare him to Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor
Every time Yashvardhan steps out in public, fans can’t help but notice his striking resemblance to Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. His sharp jawline and charming smile have already made him a social media favourite.