HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...

Tina Ahuja, Govinda’s daughter, is an actress and style icon who made her debut with Second Hand Husband and continues to make her mark in Bollywood.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 12, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

1.Sudden turn in family’s story

Sudden turn in family’s story
1

The news that Govinda has collapsed and been hospitalised has cast a spotlight on his family’s journey. At the centre is Tina Ahuja, his daughter, an actress and designer in her own right, whose life and career have quietly built on her father’s legacy, even as her father once reigned supreme in Bollywood.

 

2.Tina’s roots and early days

Tina’s roots and early days
2

Tina Ahuja was born on 16 July 1989 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is the daughter of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja and comes from a film-family background. From a young age, Tina had the benefit of growing up in an environment steeped in cinema, yet she has chosen to forge her own path rather than merely ride on family fame.

 

3.Carving her own path in films

Carving her own path in films
3

Tina made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, where she played Gurpreet opposite Gippy Grewal and Dharmendra. The film marked her official entry into full-length Hindi movies. Since then she has explored various creative roles and trained in acting and styling before stepping fully into acting.

 

4.Style, training and creative side

Style, training and creative side
4

Before her debut, Tina studied fashion design and acting, she attended institutes including the Kishore Namit Kapoor Institute and also pursued film-study in London. Her background in costume and styling adds an extra dimension to her image, making her stand out not just as an actress, but as someone with design and creative sensibility.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.In the public eye and family strength

In the public eye and family strength
5

Tina Ahuja maintains a vibrant presence on social media, sharing fashion, travel and family glimpses, yet she keeps her private life mostly private. Recently, with her father’s health scare, her role as a supportive daughter comes into sharper view. Fans and followers have rallied with messages of goodwill, she stands today not only as a budding star, but as the daughter in the spotlight under trying circumstances.

 

