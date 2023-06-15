Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Jungkook wanted to become a badminton player when he was young.
BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, and Suga have inspired us with their journeys. They have worked really hard to be here and this is one of the reasons why BTS ARMY loves them.
Today we will tell you about Jungkook's journey, take a look:
1. Early Life
Jeon Jung-kook who is popularly known as Jungkook in one of the most popular BTS singers. He was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea.
2. Failure
Jungkook auditioned for the South Korean talent show Superstar K during in 2011, however, he was not selected but he received casting offers from seven entertainment companies.
He chose Big Hit Entertainment after seeing RM, who is now the leader.
3. Education
In 2017, he graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul and in March 2022, he received his degree from Global Cyber University's Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment.
He was also honored with the President's Award, the school's highest honor.
4. Wanted to become badminton player
Jungkoook wanted to become a badminton player when he was young. Later, he got interested in music and decided to pursue his career in music.
In first half of 2019, Jungkook was the most-searched male K-pop idol on Google.
5. Monthly earnings
As per reports, Jungkook earns $340K per month which is Rs 28676200.