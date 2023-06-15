Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3047822
HomePhotos

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Jungkook wanted to become a badminton player when he was young.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 15, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, and Suga have inspired us with their journeys. They have worked really hard to be here and this is one of the reasons why BTS ARMY loves them. 

Today we will tell you about Jungkook's journey, take a look:

1. Early Life

Early Life
1/5

Jeon Jung-kook who is popularly known as Jungkook in one of the most popular BTS singers. He was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea.

2. Failure

Failure
2/5

Jungkook auditioned for the South Korean talent show Superstar K during in 2011, however, he was not selected but he received casting offers from seven entertainment companies.

He chose Big Hit Entertainment after seeing RM, who is now the leader.

3. Education

Education
3/5

In 2017, he graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul and in March 2022, he received his degree from Global Cyber University's Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment.

He was also honored with the President's Award, the school's highest honor.

4. Wanted to become badminton player

Wanted to become badminton player
4/5

Jungkoook wanted to become a badminton player when he was young. Later, he got interested in music and decided to pursue his career in music.

In first half of 2019, Jungkook was the most-searched male K-pop idol on Google.

5. Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings
5/5

As per reports, Jungkook earns $340K per month which is Rs 28676200. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood actors who are set to make big impact in south Indian films
Kriti Sanon makes 'unforgettable memories' at her first F1 race, shares pics from 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
When actors were slapped in public
In pics: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk teach Anil Kapoor steps of Tauba Tauba as they promote Bad Newz on Bigg Boss OTT 3
From Armaan Malik to Sidharth Shukla: 6 Bigg Boss contestants who lost their cool, went violent
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai police files chargesheet against 9 accused including Lawrence Bishnoi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews