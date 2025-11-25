Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

5 . More about The Family Man Season 3

5

Season 3 continues the chaotic, high-pressure world of intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. This time, the storyline takes him to Northeast India, where he navigates political conflict, rising tensions, and a thrilling new conspiracy.

This season packs action, emotion, humour, and suspense in equal measure. Reports suggest that The Family Man will return with a fourth and final season, expected around 2028.