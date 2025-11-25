Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 25, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
1.About Andrea Kevichusa as ‘Nima’ in The Family Man 3
Andrea Kevichusa steps into the role of Nima, a character who becomes important to the storyline in Season 3. Although she made a quick appearance in the second season, her role this time grows much stronger and more emotionally layered.
2.Her on-screen presence
Their on-screen chemistry adds a softness to her character, making Nima’s presence both refreshing and significant. Despite being only 24, Andrea delivers her part with a calm maturity that impressed viewers instantly. The new season, released on November 21, 2025, gives her character enough room to shine and leaves a strong impact.
3.Who is Andrea Kevichusa?
Andrea Kevichusa is an actress and model from Kohima, Nagaland. She began her modelling journey at just 15 and quickly became a recognised face in the industry. She has walked for top fashion designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and collaborated with major brands, including Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif. Her work has appeared in high-profile magazines such as Vogue India, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar.
4.Her acting debut
Her acting debut came with Anubhav Sinha’s film Anek (2022), where she played Aido, a young aspiring boxer. Her strong performance earned her praise from critics and the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
5.More about The Family Man Season 3
Season 3 continues the chaotic, high-pressure world of intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. This time, the storyline takes him to Northeast India, where he navigates political conflict, rising tensions, and a thrilling new conspiracy.
This season packs action, emotion, humour, and suspense in equal measure. Reports suggest that The Family Man will return with a fourth and final season, expected around 2028.