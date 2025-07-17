Meet superstar who came to Mumbai with just Rs 500, earned only Rs 5000 from his debut, now owns 11 luxurious properties, has net worth of Rs...

1 . From Rs 500 to Mumbai Dreams

Born on 17 July 1969 in Mumbai and raised in Jaunpur, Ravi Kishan's early life was marked by poverty and ambition. At 17, with Rs 500 from his mother, he arrived in Mumbai chasing stardom. He lived in a cramped room and earned just Rs 5,000 for his debut film Pitambar (1992), but the spark was lit.