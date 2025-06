5 . Became a star

5

Maniesh Paul rose to fame through his charm, wit, and versatility as a host. He began his career as a radio jockey in 2006, which gave him initial visibility. His big breakthrough came when he started hosting television shows, where his natural comic timing and energetic stage presence stood out.

He became a household name with reality shows like Dance India Dance L’il Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and various award functions. His ability to connect with the audience and celebrities alike made him a favorite host in the industry. Maniesh also ventured into acting with roles in TV serials and Bollywood films, but it was his hosting skills that truly made him famous.