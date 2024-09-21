Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Here's all you need to know about Sridevi's 'third daughter' who is likely to work with Prabhas soon.

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as a popular actress in Bollywood and Khushi Kapoor has just entered the film industry. However, do you know that Sridevi's 'third daughter' is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan? Well yes and not only this, she is also likely to work with Prabhas in his next film. The actress we are talking about is Sajal Aly.