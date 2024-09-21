Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Here's all you need to know about Sridevi's 'third daughter' who is likely to work with Prabhas soon.
Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as a popular actress in Bollywood and Khushi Kapoor has just entered the film industry. However, do you know that Sridevi's 'third daughter' is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan? Well yes and not only this, she is also likely to work with Prabhas in his next film. The actress we are talking about is Sajal Aly.
1. Who is Sajal Aly
Sajal Aly is a Pakistani actress and model who predominantly works in television and films. One of Pakistan's highest-paid actresses. She was honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.
2. Sajal Aly acting journey in Pakistan
Sajal Aly began her career with Geo TV's sitcom Nadaaniyaan and took supporting roles in shows like Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain. She had a breakthrough and critical success with the thriller Nanhi. After this, there was no looking back for her. She then gave superhit TV shows like Yaqeen Ka Safar, O Rangreza, Khuda Dekh Raha Hai, Kuch Ankahi, Chup Raho, and more.
3. Sajal Aly with Sridevi
Sajal Aly essayed the role of Sridevi’s daughter in her Bollywood debut film Mom. The two actresses developed a strong bond and Sridevi revealed that she became quite fond of Sajal. She said, “Sajal is like my third child. Now, I feel I have one more daughter.”
4. Sajal Aly in Prabhas film
According to a report in Filmfare, Sajal Aly is all set to star opposite Prabhas in his upcoming movie Fauji. However, neither the actress nor the actor has yet confirmed the reports.
5. Sajal Aly one of the highest-paid Pakistani actresses
Sajal Aly is one of the biggest stars in Pakistan. The actress reportedly charges Rs 60,000 to 70,000 per episode making her one of the highest-paid stars in the Pakistani industry. She reportedly has a net worth of $5 million.