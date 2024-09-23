Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

Here's everything you need to know about singer, actor, and doctor Palash Sen, who is celebrating his 59th birthday today.
Born on September 23, 1965 in Lucknow in a family of doctors, Palash Sen celebrates his 59th birthday today. After completing his MBBS and becoming a doctor, he became a pop icon with his band Euphoria. Read on to know why Palash has stayed away from Bollywood.
1. Palash Sen studied MBBS and is a doctor
Palash Sen is the 17th generation doctor in his family. He studied medicine at the University College of Medical Sciences and its teaching hospital Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, affiliated to the University of Delhi. Sen obtained his M.B.B.S. and M.S. degrees in Orthopedics.
2. Palash Sen's life changed after Maaeri
While in college, Palash Sen founded the Indian pop rock band Euphoria in 1998. Their first album called Dhoom was released in the same year. Two years later, their album Phir Dhoom came out and the doctor-singer's life changed with its song Maaeri. Maaeri became a huge hit and Sen became a pop icon. Euphoria has released seven studio albums and 16 singles.
3. Palash Sen made acting debut in Filhaal
Palash Sen made his acting debut in the 2002 romantic film Filhaal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it also starred Tabu, Sushmita Sen, and Sanjay Suri. The film was a commercial flop as it earned just Rs 1.91 crore net in India and grossed Rs 3.67 crore at the global box office, as per Bollywood Hungama.
4. Palash Sen was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate
Palash Sen was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate at Delhi's St. Columba's School. Wishing the actor on his birthday in 2020, the singer had shared this photo on his X (formerly Twitter). Along with the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk my bro...While the world sees you as this larger than life superstar, I still remember the kid who shared the stage, lunch and his dreams with me. Happy Birthday Wiz...Love, Tinman."
5. Palash Sen stayed away from Bollywood
Palash Sen has stayed away from Bollywood. Speaking to Times Now, he had said, "I have no interest in doing jee hazoori of the bigwigs from the film industry. I always wrote and made songs that I wanted to make. I told the stories that I wanted to tell. Staying away from the industry and its trappings got me closer to the people. And the people have sustained us to this day. Sadly, our country does not have a music industry. We have a film industry of which music is a part. I have never sold out to the film industry."