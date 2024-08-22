Search icon
Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Here's all you need to know about the star who failed to make a mark in Bollywood.

  Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 22, 2024, 03:11 PM IST

This actress, who has worked with Shraddha Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, became a star at 9, however, later failed to make a mark in Bollywood. However, despite back-to-back flops, she is still called a star. The actress we are talking about is none other than Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

1. Who is Jannat Zubair?

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a popular television actress, who started working at 7 and by the age of 9, she became a star. At the age of 22, she is more famous than Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and some of the other Bollywood A-listers. 

2. Jannat Zubair TV career

Jannat Zubair Rahmani started her acting career with television show Chand Ke Paar Chalo, however, she became a star with her performance in the show Phulwa. She later went on to star in several shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, and Tu Aashiqui among others. 

3. Jannat Zubair Bollywood journey

Jannat Zubair has appeared in several Bollywood films like Aagaah: The Warning, and Luv Ka The End wherein she played Shraddha Kapoor's sister, Hichki alongside Rani Mukerji. However, none of the films were successful at the box office.

4. Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair is a star on social media. The actress has 49.6 million followers which is much more than some of the Bollywood A-listers including Aishwarya Rai (14.2 million), Amitabh Bachchan (37.5 million), Shah Rukh Khan (47.3 million) and Kareena Kapoor Khan (12.8 million).

5. Jannat Zubair net worth

Jannat Zubair reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh per Instagram post and has a whopping net worth of Rs 25 crore at the age of 22. She owns a fleet of swanky cars and lives in a luxurious house.

6. Jannat Zubair work front

Jannat Zubair is currently seen in the reality cooking TV show Laughter Chefs which has gained huge popularity. The show also features Ali Gony, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, and Bharti Singh among others.

