Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram

Shilpi Kulshrestha is a content creator and influencer who posts about travel, fashion among other things. But she is also a vice president at Byju's with a decade worth of experience in the field of technology.

One would assume a Vice President at a top startup to be somewhat of a serious person. But Shilpi Kulshrestha, a VP at Byju’s, dispels those myths. Apart from her work, Shilpi is also a dancer, traveller, and popular social media influencer as well as model. The multifaceted Shilpi gets millions of views on some of her Instagram Reels, a platform where she is quite popular.