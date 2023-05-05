Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram

Shilpi Kulshrestha is a content creator and influencer who posts about travel, fashion among other things. But she is also a vice president at Byju's with a decade worth of experience in the field of technology.
One would assume a Vice President at a top startup to be somewhat of a serious person. But Shilpi Kulshrestha, a VP at Byju’s, dispels those myths. Apart from her work, Shilpi is also a dancer, traveller, and popular social media influencer as well as model. The multifaceted Shilpi gets millions of views on some of her Instagram Reels, a platform where she is quite popular.
1. Shilpi Kulshrestha Byjus
Shilpi Kulshrestha was born and brought up in India. She has a decade worth of experience in the technology field working with Byju’s and is also a popular name and face on social media.
2. Shilpi Kulshrestha education and work
After graduating from the Manipal Institute of Technology with a degree in electronics engineering, Shilpi joined Byjus in 2014. According to a Forbes article, in her role as the VP there, she is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of Byjus' technology and learning platforms.
3. Shilpi Kulshrestha Instagram
Her social media profile, is very different from her corporate persona. Shilpi routinely shares nuggets from her travels and experiences overseas, earning her thousands, sometimes millions of views and ikes on Instagram.
4. Shilpi Kulshrestha photos
Shilpi’s Instagram profile also contains pictures from her various portfolio shoots clicked by photographers, where she showcases her glamorous side.
5. Shilpi Kulshrestha content creator
Shilpi is also a content creator and influencer, often generating new content on various topics on her Instagram profile. Her Forbes profile mentioned that she ‘is dedicated to using her skills to make a positive impact through content creation’.
6. Shilpi Kulshrestha videos
According to a Forbes profile on her, she is also a talented flow dancer and has been practicing flow dancing for several years.