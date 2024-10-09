Meet Shilpa Shirodkar, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, who ruled the '90s with double meaning songs

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar is also known for featuring in sexy Bollywood songs in the 90s. She has acted in several movies including Gopi Kishan, Kishen Kanhaiya and Aankhen among others.

Shilpa Shirodkar, the popular 90s actress, has recently entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 to revive her career in the film industry. She is one of the contestants among Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and more on the show. Shilpa revealed that it was the right time to be on Bigg Boss 18 as her daughter is now grown and her husband often travels for work.