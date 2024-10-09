Search icon
Meet Shilpa Shirodkar, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, who ruled the '90s with double meaning songs

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar is also known for featuring in sexy Bollywood songs in the 90s. She has acted in several movies including Gopi Kishan, Kishen Kanhaiya and Aankhen among others.

  • Oct 09, 2024, 01:03 PM IST

Shilpa Shirodkar, the popular 90s actress, has recently entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 to revive her career in the film industry. She is one of the contestants among Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and more on the show. Shilpa revealed that it was the right time to be on  Bigg Boss 18 as her daughter is now grown and her husband often travels for work.

 

1. Shilpa Shirodkar's Bollywood debut

1/6

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha starrer Bhrashtachar (1989). She showcased her acting prowess in Kishen Kanhaiya, Trintra, Hum, Gopi Kishen and Mrityudand among others in her decade-long career.

 

2. Shilpa Shirodkar's double meaning songs

2/6

Bollywood buffs must be familiar with the 90s hit song ‘Angna Mei Baba’ from Aankhen (1992). The popular song features Shilpa indulging in romantic dance to the tunes of rather raunchy lyrics, with co-star Govinda. The actress had been part of many songs having innuendo-filled lyrics back in the time.

 

3. Shilpa Shirodkar’s long break from films

3/6

In 2000, Shilpa tied the knot with UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. She took a long break from acting to focus on the upbringing of their daughter, Anoushka Ranjit.

 

4. Shilpa Shirodkar’s comeback with television shows

4/6

After a hiatus of 13 years, Shilpa made her comeback with the television show,  Ek Mutthi Aasmaan(2013). She further worked in shows like Silsila Pyaar Ka(2016) and Savitri Devi College & Hospital(2017).

 

5. Shilpa Shirodkar’s re-entry to films

5/6

In 2020, she made a comeback to films with Guns of Banaras, a film completed in 2014 had a delayed release after six years. She played a supporting role in the film, which is a remake of the 2007 Tamil film Polladhavan.

 

6. Shilpa Shirodkar’s family connection in film industry

6/6

Shilpa is the younger sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar and sister-in-law of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. 

 

