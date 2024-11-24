4 . Sreeleela is trained in Bharatanatyam

Sreeleela began learning Bharatanatyam at the age of three and performed her arangetram (graduation ceremony) at the mere age of eight. She has earned a fan base for her dance moves in Pulsar Bike and Kurchi Madathapeti. She is now set to take on the role of the item girl in Pushpa 2.