1 . Unexpected first meeting

During his college days, Manoj Kumar frequently visited a friend's home in Old Delhi for study sessions. It was there that he first laid eyes on Shashi. Recalling that moment, Manoj once said, 'There was something magical about Shashi that I couldn't take my eyes away from her face.' For over a year, they admired each other from a distance, neither summoning the courage to initiate conversation.