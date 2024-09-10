Search icon
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

This actress, who gained fame as a child artiste, left acting after giving a Rs 400-crore hit.

This actress, who started giving auditions at the age of 9, became a star with one show. She made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film which went on to earn Rs 400 crore at the box office worldwide and then left acting. She is now away from the showbiz but still worth crores. She is none other than Aashika Bhatia. 

Who is Aashika Bhatia?
Aashika Bhatia is a popular actress who became a star at the age of 10 and later shared the screen with Salman Khan in a blockbuster. Her parents got separated when she was young and she now lives with her mother and is also a popular Instagram influencer.

Aashika Bhatia television career
Aashika Bhatia started giving auditions at the age of 9 and got her first break with TV's hit show Meera. The actress played the lead role and became a star at the age of 10. She then starred in several hit shows like Parvarrish, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and more. 

Aashika Bhatia Bollywood career
Ashika Bhatia made her grand Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo wherein she played the role of Salman's sister. The film became a huge hit at the box office and collected Rs 400 crore at the box office worldwide.

Aashika Bhatia on leaving acting
In 2020, Aashika Bhatia talked about taking a break from acting and said, "it's me who has decided to not take up any projects for a while. While I was shooting my web series Hum Tum And Them, I injured my legs as I met with an accident while jumping. So, it's been like one and half years that I haven't taken up any projects in acting."

Aashika Bhatia Instagram
Aashika Bhatia went viral with her tiktok and now even has a huge fan following on Instagram. The actress shares several photos and videos of her trips and daily life on her Instagram page which has 6.5 million followers.

Aashika Bhatia earning and net worth
According to reports, Aashika Bhatia charged Rs 15-Rs 20 lakh for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 16 crore ($2 million). Most of her earnings come through her promotional posts on Instagram. 

