5 . Revathi reunites with Salman Khan after 32 years

After three decades, Revathi reunited with Salman Khan on screen in Tiger 3, where she played a pivotal emotional role as his trusted confidante. The film marked their return after 32 years, and despite Salman’s massive stardom, Revathi describes their bond as warm, respectful, and unchanged. She also called him “a very giving person” who is “all love and care.”