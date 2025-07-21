Meet Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday's sister Alanna Panday, featured in Karan Johar's show, earns crores by... she is married to...

2 . Digital empire and financial independence

With over 2 million Instagram followers and a YouTube channel, Alanna & Ivor, boasting around 1.6 million subscribers, Alanna has established a thriving digital career and has an estimated net worth of Rs 8.29 crores as per Koimoi. She and her husband, Ivor McCray, are fully financially independent, owning a home and a car; thanks to their influencer earnings.